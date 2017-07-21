Chiefs team named to play Stormers in Cape Town

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 06:45

For eight teams, the dream of holding the 2017 Investec Super Rugby trophy aloft is one step closer. The unforgiving nature of sudden death finals footy guarantees the road will end this weekend for four of those teams.

Almost a year to the day, the Gallagher Chiefs will meet the Stormers again in their quarterfinal at DHL Newlands, Cape Town. Gallagher Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie has named a powerful lineup to challenge for a place in the 2017 Super Rugby semi-finals.

In the forwards, Kane Hames, Nathan Harris and Nepo Laulala form a formidable front row, with the hard-

working duo of Brodie Retallick and Mitchell Brown partnering at lock. Liam Messam, co-captain Sam Cane and Michael Leitch form a highly experienced loose forward trio.

In the backs, veteran halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow will start in jersey nine with co-captain Aaron Cruden to steer the ship at 1st five-eighth. In the midfield Centurion Stephen Donald will don jersey 12, with Anton Lienert-Brown to start at centre. James Lowe, Solomon Alaimalo and Damian McKenzie complete an exciting backline in jerseys 11, 14 and 15 respectively.

The Gallagher Chiefs team to play the Stormers at 5pm this Saturday (3am, Sunday NZT) is (Gallagher Chiefs caps in brackets):

1. Kane Hames (23)

2. Nathan Harris (29)

3. Nepo Laulala (13)

4. Brodie Retallick (83)

5. Mitchell Brown (16)

6. Liam Messam (160)

7. Sam Cane (93) - Co-captain

8. Michael Leitch (32)

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow (81)

10. Aaron Cruden (87) - Co-captain

11. James Lowe (51)

12. Stephen Donald (102)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (38)

14. Solomon Alaimalo (8)

15. Damian McKenzie (48)

RESERVES:

16. Liam Polwart (4)

17. Aidan Ross (4)

18. Atu Moli (26)

19. Dominic Bird (27)

20. Lachlan Boshier (17)

21. Finlay Christie (8)

22. Tim Nanai-Williams (83)

23. Shaun Stevenson (23)

Unavailable for selection: Brad Weber, Mitchell Graham, Sam McNicol, Toni Pulu, Taleni Seu, Charlie Ngatai and Alex Nankivell.