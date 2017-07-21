Netball WBOP appoints new Community Netball Manager

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 12:56

Netball Waikato Bay of Plenty (Netball WBOP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali Wieringa as Community Netball Manager for the Zone.

Wieringa brings with her a wealth of experience from previous roles in the sports industry including National Performance Director at Welsh Netball Association, Sports Coordinator at Aquinas College and Centre Manager at Harbourside Netball Centre. With an educational background in Occupational Therapy and additional experience in Health Management, Wieringa has a unique set of skills that will provide great benefit to the Netball WBOP community

Wieringa also has strong ties to netball both in the WBOP Zone and throughout the country, having previously held the roles of co-coach of WBOP Magic, coach of New Zealand A and member of the National Selection panel for Netball New Zealand, all after a stellar career as a player which saw her gain both national and international honours.

Netball WBOP Interim Operating Officer Ruth Aitken is pleased with the appointment of Wieringa and believes her skills and experience will be highly beneficial to the growth and development of netball in the WBOP Zone. "We are delighted that she will be bringing her expertise back home to lead the Community arm of Netball WBOP" says Aitken.

Wieringa returns to New Zealand after two years working in Australia, and is excited to be joining the Netball WBOP team. Wieringa commences her role on Tuesday 25 July.