New Zealand first to book ticket to France

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 10:54

New Zealand have secured passage to the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France to become the first nation to qualify, in addition to the host nation.

Gareth Turnbull’s side are assured of top spot with a match to spare in the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship after second-placed Papua New Guinea were defeated 3-2 by Fiji in Friday's final match.

The Kiwis maintained their perfect record earlier in the day with a 6-0 victory over Samoa making it four wins from as many games, conceding just one goal in the process.

New Zealand now sit five points clear of Fiji heading into Monday’s final round of the six-team tournament and will look to continue their perfect record with another comprehensive victory over bottom-placed Tonga. Kick-off is at 10am at Ngahue Reserve in Auckland.

France 2018 will be New Zealand’s seventh successive appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.