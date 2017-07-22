Multiple personal bests contribute to solid World Games start

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 11:46

New Zealand’s lifesaving team made a splash on Day 1 of the World Games in Poland, with multiple personal bests contributing to finishing in a confident fourth place.

Team captain Steven Kent led the team of 10 taking the only medal; a bronze in the men’s 200m Obstacles.

Overall, 10 personal bests were achieved across the team with 10 of the 14 swims resulting in A finals.

Kent says he’s proud of the team’s results on the first day of competition.

"While not everything went our way, I am proud of what was achieved by the team. I am really looking forward to Day 2; both personally and for the team," he says.

Lifesaving is one of over 30 sports featured in the 2017 World Games multi-sport event which is currently taking place in Wroclaw.

The first day of the pool-based lifesaving competition at the Orbita Sports Complex involved the 200m Obstacles, 4x50m Obstacle Relay, 100m Manikin Carry with Fins and 200m Super Lifesaver events.

All of the events are designed to test the technique, fitness and motivation of the athletes in a real life rescue situation but in a controlled pool environment.

Coach Jonelle Quane says she was impressed with the team’s professionalism and the way they conducted themselves.

"Moving forward, this will be important for their growth," she says.

Assistant coach Dan Grant echoed those sentiments saying he is happy with the results and is really excited to see the team building on the key learnings on Day 2.

The second and final day of racing overnight (New Zealand time) will include the 50m Manikin Carry, 4x25m Manikin Carry, 100m Manikin Tow and 4x50m Medley Relay.

The team will be aiming to come out on the attack in the heats, control the controllable and keep building on the success of Day 1 in the pool.

Racing begins at 10am local time, around 8pm tonight New Zealand time.

Follow the team at www.facebook.com/slsnzhp or on Twitter and Instagram @SLSNZHP.

Day One results: Women's 200m Obstacles:

Carina Doyle- Heat 2nd (2.12.07), A Final 6th (2.11.35) Olivia Corrin- Heat 3rd (2.14.35), B final 11th

Men's 200m Obstacles:

Steve Kent- Heat 1st (1.56.06), A Final 3rd (1.55.21)

Andrew Trembath- Heat 3rd (1.59.06), A Final 6th (1.59.21)

Women's 4 x 50 Obstacles: Carina Doyle, Natalie Peat, Ella Drinnan, Olivia Corrin- Heat 3rd (1.56.72), A Final 8th (1.55.67)

Men's 4 x 50m Obstacles:

Andrew Trembath, Jake Hales, Oscar Williams, Adam Simpson- Heat 4th (1.42.68), A Final 8th (1.43.51)

Women's 100m Manikin Carry:

Natalie Peat- Heat 3rd (54.54), A Final 7th ( 54.49) Ella Drinnan- Heat 6th (58.55), B Final 16th

Men's 100m Manikin Carry:

Steve Kent- Heat 3rd (47.01), A Final 6th (46.63) Jake Hales- Heat 5th (49.13), B Final 14th

Women's 200 Super Lifesaver:

Natalie Peat- Heat 2nd (2.28.80), A Final 6th (2.32.08) Carina Doyle- Heat 3rd, (2.27.87), A Final DQ

Men's 200 Super Lifesaver: Andrew Trembath- Heat 3rd (2.13.17), B Final 9th

Adam Simpson- Heat 2nd (2.13.10), A Final 8th (2.19.49)

For more information and full lifesaving results visit: https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Life-Saving-33