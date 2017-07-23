Stanley excited after health-free preparations

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 15:32

A fit and healthy Matthew Stanley has a fresh spring in his step ahead of the pool competition that starts at the 17th FINA World Championships in Hungary tomorrow.

Stanley lines-up in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team on the first day in Budapest alongside Corey Main and newcomers Daniel Hunter and Sam Perry.

After his record-breaking efforts over the 200m and 400m freestyle in 2014, the Waikato swimmer has had his performances compromised by ill-health or injury, including at last year’s Rio Olympics.

While still just 24, Stanley heads into his fourth biennial world championships with a renewed confidence.

"It’s been the first time in three years that I’ve come in without injury or illness which is really exciting. It’s been on of my biggest focuses was to stay healthy and have no injuries," Stanley said.

"I’ve spent a lot of time going through preventative stuff especially in the weight room and with physio, and I’ve been more cautious."

After Rio he moved to the programme run by new coach Richard Scarce at Bond University after the demise of the Miami club programme on the Gold Coast. Stanley has thrived in the new environment, which includes the likes of Olympic and world championship medallist, Cameron McEvoy.

"My focus is now the 100m and the 200m which my main target. That is where I have the best chance to climb up the rankings and that is what I’ve been focussing on in training and the racing I’ve done in the last month or so.

"I did my best in-season times for the 100m and 200 in lead-up meets in Europe which is really promising. Now it is about coming here and executing my race plan which I’ve become pretty familiar with."

Stanley also believes he is a wiser athlete for his experiences.

"I feel like I’ve been through a lot in the sport and learned so much and I think I am a better athlete for everything that I’ve been through. I have to take that belief into the racing pool and know that the last couple of seasons I wasn’t at my best and I can perform a lot better now that I am fit and healthy."

He has also bounced off the environment developed by new head coach Jerry Olszewski, who has come out of the US system.

"The environment has been great. The staging camp in Slovakia was excellent. It was all we needed with great facilities and with the team we have 10 people who are really hard-working and dedicated with a common goal of swimming faster. It has come together well. It’s a friendly group. We’ve all got on well and I think we are going to all execute well."

Also in action on the opening day is Rio Olympian Helena Gasson in the 200m individual medley where she hopes for a personal best to close in on the national record.

The World Championships has attracted 3000 athletes competing in six different disciples over 17 days, highlighted by the pool competition at the new Dagaly Swimming Complex.