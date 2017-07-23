New Zealand record for Kent on Day 2 of the World Games

Sunday, 23 July, 2017 - 14:01

A new New Zealand record from captain Steven Kent put the New Zealand lifesaving team in a strong position for the second day of racing at the 2017 World Games in Poland overnight.

The world champion first beat the record of 52.31 in the Men’s 100m Manikin Tow during the heats with a time of 52.28, where he faced a broken tube, and then went on to beat his on time in the finals in 51.87.

His highlights didn’t stop there with the Titahi Bay Surf Life Saving Club member also setting a new personal best in the Men’s 50m Manikin Carry.

Another eight personal bests were set by the remainder of the team which followed on from a successful first day of racing that resulted in 10 of the 14 swims making A Finals.

Two solid days of racing in the pool this weekend has seen New Zealand’s lifesaving team finish in fifth place overall at the 2017 World Games in Wroclaw.

Day Two’s races overnight (NZT) at the Orbita Sports Complex included the 50m Manikin Carry, 4x25m Manikin Carry Relay, 100m Manikin Tow with Fins and 4x50m Medley Relay.

All of the events are designed to test the technique, fitness and motivation of the athletes in a real life rescue situation but in a controlled pool environment.

It’s the first time in nine years that New Zealand has sent a lifesaving team to the multi-sport event and team manager Mark Weatherall says it has been a great experience for the team of 10 (five male and five female) athletes.

Coach Jonelle Quane says she’s extremely proud of the whole team, especially as two of their athletes were unwell.

"The team put themselves out there and showed great courage and I couldn’t have asked for more, she says.

"I’m also proud of the way Steve led the team. He found himself in a really challenging situation with the tube breaking in his heat today and it was inspirational for the team to see how he got up and raced again (solo) and broke the New Zealand record in the process."

Kent says he too is proud of his young team.

"They were racing against some of the best athletes in the world. Personally, I am happy with where I am at performance-wise; setting personal bests is all you can ask for," he says.

Manager Mark Weatherall says the team appreciates the support of all the people at home who have followed the results overnight.

"I’m very proud of the team and it’s an important step towards next year’s Lifesaving World Championships in Adelaide," he says.

Day Two results:

Women’s 50m Manikin Carry: Carina Doyle, 14th (14.37.14) Olivia Corrin, 19th (39.71)

Men's 50m Manikin Carry: Steven Kent, 5th (5.30.19) Jake Hales, 19th (32.96)

Women's 4 x 25m Carry Relay: Carina Doyle, Ella Drinnan, Natalie Peat, Olivia Corrin, 9th (1.31.48)

Men's 4 x 25m Carry Relay: Jake Hales, Oscar Williams, Andrew Trembath, Adam Simpson, 9th (1.11.08)

Women's 100m Manikin Tow: Natalie Peat, 7th (1.01.74) Madi Kidd, 9th (1.03.13)

Men's 100m Manikin Tow: Steve Kent, 4th (51.87) Andrew Trembath, 10th= (1.45.26)

Women's 4 x 50 Medley Relay: Carina Doyle, Madi Kidd, Olivia Corrin, Natalie Peat 5th (1.44.81)

Men's 4 x 50m Medley Relay: Jake Hales, Oscar Williams, Andrew Trembath, Adam Simpson, 8th (1.33.76)

For full results visit https://www.theworldgames.org/sports/Life-Saving-33