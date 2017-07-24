Waikato women’s volleyball team wipe out opposition

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 11:44

The Waikato women’s volleyball team wiped out the opposition at the University and Tertiary Sport NZ (UTSNZ) Volleyball Champs held in Wellington at the weekend.

Waikato beat teams from Auckland, AUT, Massey and Victoria in pool play, dropping only one set along the way, and then beat Auckland 3-0 in the final.

Waikato men were beaten in the semi-finals by Massey University in five sets.

Sir Edmund Hillary scholars Ariana Moffatt and Georgia Morton were in the women’s team and scholar Kane Turketo played in the men’s team.

Meanwhile, PhD student and senior Hillary scholar Jessica MacAskill is nearing the end of her PhD in chemistry and heading off to the World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan next month. She is making the transition from playing table tennis to coaching the sport and has been selected to coach the New Zealand women’s table tennis team.