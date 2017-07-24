Commonwealth Youth Games: Medals on last day put NZ third

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 13:09

New Zealand added a silver and a bronze medal to its tally on the final day of competition at the Bahamas Commonwealth Youth Games.

In the ring Shylah Waikai took on a shorter English opponent in her under 51kg gold medal match.

The pair came out swinging with the 16 year old New Zealander landing more punches in the first round. The English fighter then found her rhythm and was the better of the pair in the second and third round, getting inside Waikai’s guard to land flurries of punches and win in a unanimous decision. The result handing Waikai a silver medal.

"It was a tough fight, mentally for me more than physically, because I know I have the skill to win gold but I am proud of how I fought," said Waikai.

"A lot of emotion at the moment, to have made it this far is awesome though and it’s been an amazing experience."

On the track Wellington’s Imogen Skelton impressed in the high jump, hitting 170cm and 173cm on her first attempt. At 176cm Skelton hit the bar on her first jump but cleared it on her second for a PB. 179cm proved too high though, with the jumper unable to clear the bar. The jumps saw the 16 year old tie for third place and earn bronze.

"I felt pretty nervous but once I cleared the first height I felt better and it went really well, I was really pleased to clear the first few heights on my first jump," Skelton said.

"The jump that I cleared 176 on was one of the best jumps that I’ve ever done, I knew that I had it in me and the atmosphere helped me get it."

Earlier in the day the road cyclists raced a gruelling 64km race in stifling 34 degree heat.

Auckland’s Jenna Merrick and Abigail Morton stuck with the leading pack for the whole race but were unable to breakaway at the end, finishing in 6th and 7th respectively. In the men’s race Palmerston North’s Dylan Simpson finished 18th.

New Zealand’s final medal tally is 31, made up of 8 gold, 14 silver and 9 bronze. The total puts New Zealand at third on the medal table behind England and Australia.

Swimming won 20 of New Zealand’s medals, boxing won 3, athletics won 6, beach volleyball won 1 and cycling won 1.

