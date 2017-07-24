The Singapore Opens Netball Team takes on Hamilton's best

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 17:24

The Singapore Opens Netball Team have arrived in the Waikato for a series of training games against Hamilton’s top premier netball teams. These games are part of a training schedule designed to help the Singaporean team prepare for the South East Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur in August, where they are defending champions.

The Singapore team are enjoying their experience of New Zealand so far but are finding the cold winter temperatures a challenging change from their usual warmer climate.

The games are open to the public for free; and dates, times, and locations are below. Mon 24 July 6:15 pm vs Suburbs Club - St Peters, Cambridge

Tues 25 July 6:30 pm vs Fraser Tech Club - St Pauls Collegiate, Hamilton

Wed 26th July 6:30 pm vs University of Waikato Premier Club - Waikato Diocesan School