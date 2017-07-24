Master blaster Smith in charge in shear record bid

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 21:11

Hawke’s Bay shearer Rowland Smith was early tonight well on the way to a new World record tally as he blasted through the first two hours of his eight-hour strongwool ewes record bid in England.

Regualarly shearing at under 38 seconds a sheep, and sometimes under 34 seconds, the 30-year-old Smith shore 161, five more per hour than the target to beat the record of 605 shorn by Southland shearer Leon Samuels near Gore in February.

The current pace, 12 sheep more than Samuels’ first run, would see the 2014 World champion and multiple Golden Shears and New Zealand champion beating the record by about 40 sheep.

Smith is attempting the record at Trefranck Farm, near St Clether, in Cornwall, where brother and Trefranck farmer Matthew Smith set a nine-hour record of 731 ewes 12 months ago in the first World shearing record ever attempted in the Northern Hemisphere.

He returns to the board from a half-hour smoko break at 8.30pm (NZST), shearing for two hours to a one-hour lunch break, with two more two-hour runs to the finish at 4am(NZST).