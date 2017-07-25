Day two NZ results in FINA World Swimming Championships

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 09:57

Corey Main set two personal bests to qualify for the finals of the 100m backstroke on day two of the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

The 21-year-old secured his first world championships final with a 53.76s effort in the semifinal to be eighth fastest of nine swimmers into the final.

Earlier the US-based swimmer from the Howick Pakuranga club went 53.93s, to edge under his previous best, to be ninth fastest from the heats. In his evening semifinal Main started conservatively, but used his back-end strength to power home in 53.76 to further lower his personal best.

Emma Robinson, from the Capital club, secured a personal best finishing 11th fastest in heats of the 1500m freestyle.

The Queensland-based swimmer clocked 16:25.78 in her heat, more than five seconds off her entry time, and means she has improved over 40 seconds in the last six months in this new Olympic event.

In other swims Matthew Stanley was 14th fastest in heats of the 200m freestyle in 1:48.02, which disappointed the Rio Olympian who had been in sparkling form in his lead-up to the championships.

US-based North Canterbury swimmer Natasha Lloyd was 29th of 48 starters in the 100m breaststroke in 1:10.11 and 17-year-old Gabrielle Fa’amausili from the United club in Auckland was 26th fastest of 59 starters with a personal best 1:01.80 in heats of the 100m backstroke.

There is only one Kiwi swimmer on the programme on day three with High Performance Centre swimmer Bradlee Ashby makes his first appearance in the 200m butterfly.

Results, heats day 2:

Women 100m backstroke: Kylie Masse (CAN)( 58.62, 1; Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 58.80, 2; Emily Seebohm (AUS) 58.95, 3. Also: Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL) 1:01.80, 26.

Men 100m backstroke: Jiayu (CHN) 52.77, 1; Matt Grevers (USA) 52.92, 2; Gigory Tarasevich (RUS) 53.18, 3. Also: Corey Main (NZL) 53.97, 9.

Women 100m breaststroke: Lilly King (USA) 1:05.20, 1; Yuliya Efimova (RUS) 1:05.60, 2; Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 1:05.81. Also: Natasha Lloyd (NZL) 1:10.11, 29.

Men 200m freestyle: Yang Sun (CHN) 1:45.78, 1; James Guy (GBR) 1:46.22, 2; Mikhail Dovgal Yuk (RUS) 1:46.47, 3. Also: Matthew Stanley (NZL) 1:48.02, 29.

Women 1500m freestyle: Katie Ledecky (USA) 15:47.54, 1; Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 16.05.37, 2; Yawen Hou (CHN) 16:05.87, 3. Also: Emma Robinson (NZL) 16:25.78, 11.

Semifinals, men 100m backstroke: Jiayu Xu (CHN) 52.44, 1; Ryan Murphy (USA) 52.95, 2; Matt Grevers (USA) 52.97, 3. Also: Corey Main (NZL) 53.76, 8.