Dr Batty joins Baseball NZ board

Dr Rachel Batty was recently appointed to the board of Baseball New Zealand.

Dr Batty was appointed, along with Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development chief executive Brett O’Riley and former Black Sox world championship captain and coach Eddie Kohlhase, at the organisation’s recent general meeting.

Dr Batty, a lecturer in sport management, has been hooked on the sport after attending a game at San Francisco Giants’ former home ground at Candlestick Park in 1998. "I’ve been an avid follower of the sport ever since and will never turn down an opportunity to attend a game and soak up the unique atmosphere and experience that comes with it," she says.

"The position on the board provides an exciting opportunity to blend my passion for baseball with elements of my profession. I feel privileged to be able to assist in developing the sport in New Zealand. My teaching, academic research and industry roles revolve around developing and maintaining sport stakeholder networks and relationships. I hope my stakeholder management experience and knowledge will help strengthen existing Baseball New Zealand partnerships in addition to forging new, beneficial relationships."

Dr Batty is excited about the opportunity to play a key role in baseball’s growth at such a critical juncture. "For me, it will be establishing what resources and relationships Baseball New Zealand, the regional baseball associations and clubs around the country need to facilitate and further develop the sport," she says. "Then it will be a matter of focusing on the most efficient and effective way of securing those resources and relationships."