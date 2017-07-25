Glenora retain Roope Rooster for final defence

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 18:55

The Glenora Bears have successfully retained the Konica Minolta Roope Rooster Challenge Trophy in their fourth defence last Saturday, winning 18-10 over Mt Albert at Harold Moody Reserve in Round 15 of the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership.

Their victory at home coupled with Howick's loss against Northcote moves them to second place on the competition ladder and only one defence away from securing the silverware for the 2017 season.

Despite the wet and windy conditions, Mt Albert made a great start to the game taking advantage of an early error made from Glenora to make yardage through the middle.

Standoff Manaia Osbourne kicked right over the top sending winger Tama Pasene over the line to collect points inside the first four minutes. The conversion went just left of the posts, and the Lions held an early 4-0 lead.

Ten minutes later, the Lions looked to score again with some second phase play.

Winger Jordan Tua found some space to dart inside and with a quick shuffle to the right, Osbourne kicked high looking for another on the right edge only to be knocked on.

Finding their way into the contest, the Bears started to put together some nice footy.

On numerous occasions, hard-hitting prop Soape Kavaliku stormed towards the try line carrying up to four defenders.

Backing up in support, the Bears pressed hard on the right edge before hooker Zachariah Tippins darted out from dummy with a quick offload to prop Fatani Manukia who went over.

Halfback Phillip Kingi converted to take a 6-4 lead.

Glenora were again in on the action when second rower Daniel Reuelu made a massive break on the left fending another two while blitzing 70 metres to score.

The Bears took a 10-4 lead at the break.

It was a match of high quality which left two sides battling it out in the middle of the park.

Four minutes into the second stanza and Glenora were rewarded with an early penalty to get up 12-4.

The score-line extended to 16-4 on the back of a loose ball taken up by Kingi.

Mt Albert hit back to get up 16-10, but it was too little too late with another penalty kick rewarded to the Bears in the final seconds of the match to secure an 18-10 victory at full time.

"That's one of the toughest games we've played this year," said Glenora captain Phillip Kingi.

"After destroying Pt Chevalier in their previous match, we knew today's game was going to be a tough one."

"The Roope was key for us… [and] we wanted the two points to cement our spot in the finals.

"We played a hearty game, that's the only way I can explain it - especially in these conditions - so well done to the boys for their efforts."

Glenora have their final defence of the Roope Rooster when they come up against table leaders Pt Chevalier - the club they first won it off in Round 7 - in a top-of-the-table clash at Harold Moody Reserve this Saturday (2.30pm kick-off).

Glenora 18 (Phillip Kingi, Fatani Mankia, Daniel Reuelu tries; James Taumata, Phillip Kingi x2 goals) Mt Albert 10 (Tama Pasene, Manaia Osbourne tries; Trent Wallace x1 goal). HT: 10-4.

In other games, Northcote continue to showcase an impressive improvement to their season winning 14-6 over the Howick Hornets. Mangere East have escaped the last-place position with a 34-18 victory over Richmond. Te Atatu now sit one point behind them after going down 12-18 to Papakura while Pt Chevalier remain at the top of the ladder taking down the Marist Saints 44-4 sitting only two points ahead of Glenora on 26.