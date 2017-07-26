Gold Rush Rally route finalised

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 10:45

A new route has been drawn up for this year's 26 August event, taking in some northern parts of the Coromandel that haven't been used for rally driving for several decades.

The forestry roads that have been used in previous years are unavailable due to harvesting.

Road closures (see list below) will be in place for several hours on Saturday 26 August while the rally takes place.

More than 60 rally cars are expected to compete in what is round four of the 2017 New Zealand Rally Championship, officially called the Mahindra Gold Rush Rally of Coromandel.

Before the new route was finalised, Rally NZ organisers and our Council staff met with residents, ratepayers and businesses in the area to discuss the route.

"We want to thank the people of the Coromandel for their support of our event over the past few years. Our drivers love coming to this part of the country because the Coromandel offers such exceptional scenery, great roads to race on and the people are friendly and hospitable," says Blair Read, Rally spokesperson.

"This year's event is going to be really special with NZ and World Rally motorsport icon Hayden Paddon racing on Coromandel roads that were last used for rallying during the 1979 International Motogard Rally of NZ," says Mr Read.

Meanwhile, the Mercury Bay Multi-Sports Park in Whitianga will be Rally Headquarters for the weekend, as it has been on the previous occasions.

Spectators are welcome to come and view the cars and crews up close as they come in for servicing, before heading into the Whitianga Town Centre for the ceremonial finish later in the afternoon.

For a map showing the road closures, visit our website www.tcdc.govt.nz/rallyroute2017. For more information on the Gold Rush Rally, visit the NZ Rally website.

Road closures:

All of Kennedy Bay Road, Tuateawa Road, and Waikawau Beach Road. All of Port Charles Road to the intersection of Port Jackson Road and Colville Road.

Closed between 7am-11am and 1pm-5:15pm.

Tapu-Coroglen Road from house number 436 to the intersection of SH25 at Coroglen.

Closed between 9:30am-3:30pm.

309 Road from house number 1715 at the Whitianga end to the Waterworks gate.

Closed between 10am-4:45pm.

Joan Gaskell Drive from the intersection of SH25 to the intersection with Kupe Drive.

Closed between 3pm-6pm.

Blacksmith Lane from the intersection of Albert Street to the The Esplanade.

Closed between 3pm-7:30pm.

Safety messages for spectators:

- Stand in approved spectator areas

- Don't walk on the stage road

- Animals prohibited

- Listen for the whistle or horn - this indicates a rally car is approaching at race speed

- Follow the marshalls' instructions

- Please take rubbish with you

Rally emergency number: 0800 RALLYE (0800 72 55 93)