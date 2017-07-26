Nathan McNicol picks up 15th contract for Canterbury

|
Canterbury Cricket have announced the final player that will be contracted this year as Nathan McNicol.
McNicol is a left arm medium-fast bowler and handy lower order batsman. He currently plays at the East Christchurch Shirley CC but his original roots are from South Canterbury where he was born and bred.
Director of Cricket and Head Coach, Gary Stead, said "Nathan provides us with another left arm pace bowling option that will complete our contracted list. This will be an exciting time for him as he realizes a dream to be a professional cricketer with the potential to play for Canterbury".
COMPLETED CONTRACT LIST FOR 2017-18
Todd Astle, Christchurch Metro
Chad Bowes, Christchurch Metro (NZ qualifying player)
Jack Boyle, Christchurch Metro
Leo Carter, Christchurch Metro
Andrew Ellis, Christchurch Metro
Cameron Fletcher, Christchurch Metro
Kyle Jamieson, Canterbury Country
Tim Johnston, Christchurch Metro
Cole McConchie, Christchurch MetroKen McClure Christchurch Metro
Nathan McNicol, Christchurch Metro
Ed Nuttall, Christchurch Metro
Michael Pollard, transfer from Wellington
Henry Shipley, Canterbury Country
Will WIlliams, Canterbury Country
