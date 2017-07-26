Nathan McNicol picks up 15th contract for Canterbury

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 14:53

Canterbury Cricket have announced the final player that will be contracted this year as Nathan McNicol.

McNicol is a left arm medium-fast bowler and handy lower order batsman. He currently plays at the East Christchurch Shirley CC but his original roots are from South Canterbury where he was born and bred.

Director of Cricket and Head Coach, Gary Stead, said "Nathan provides us with another left arm pace bowling option that will complete our contracted list. This will be an exciting time for him as he realizes a dream to be a professional cricketer with the potential to play for Canterbury".

COMPLETED CONTRACT LIST FOR 2017-18

Todd Astle, Christchurch Metro

Chad Bowes, Christchurch Metro (NZ qualifying player)

Jack Boyle, Christchurch Metro

Leo Carter, Christchurch Metro

Andrew Ellis, Christchurch Metro

Cameron Fletcher, Christchurch Metro

Kyle Jamieson, Canterbury Country

Tim Johnston, Christchurch Metro

Cole McConchie, Christchurch MetroKen McClure Christchurch Metro

Nathan McNicol, Christchurch Metro

Ed Nuttall, Christchurch Metro

Michael Pollard, transfer from Wellington

Henry Shipley, Canterbury Country

Will WIlliams, Canterbury Country