Cricket Wellington announce final Firebirds' contract

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 15:14

Cricket Wellington are pleased to announce the 15th Wellington Firebirds’ contract for the 2017-18 season has been offered to Ollie Newton.

A member of the Firebirds’ squad for the past two seasons, injuries have restricted Newton’s on-field appearances to a single T20 in 2015. The contract offer, however, highlights the value that he has added as a member of the side and he looks to be heading in to the upcoming season fit and fresh.

Newton is one of several Firebirds who are currently touring India with the Hutt Hawks side, providing valuable game time during the New Zealand winter. In an interview via the team’s Facebook page, Newton talks of the benefit of being involved in the trip.

"It’s been fantastic, a completely different experience to anything I’ve done before. It’s not often you can shoot away for two weeks and play some cricket in the middle of winter. We’ve played some great opposition in some pretty different conditions to what everyone’s used to."

The contract offer to Newton completes the contracting process for the upcoming season. The majority of the Wellington Firebirds’ squad for 2016-17 will reconvene to begin training on September 1.

The 15 players offered Wellington Firebirds’ contracts are, in alphabetical order,

Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Michael Bracewell Fraser Colson Iain McPeake Stephen Murdoch Ollie Newton Malcolm Nofal Michael Papps Jeetan Patel Matt Taylor Logan van Beek Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock Peter Younghusband.