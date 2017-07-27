BNZ Crusaders named for semi final v Chiefs

|
The same BNZ Crusaders side that beat the Highlanders in the Investec Super Rugby quarter-final last weekend will attempt to do the same with the Chiefs in Saturday night's semi-final clash.
It is the third time in Super Rugby history that these two teams have faced off in a semi-final, and the Chiefs have come our the victors on both of those previous occasions. But BNZ Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson says this is a different time and different circumstances.
"They used their homeground advantage on those occasions, but this time we have earned the chance to play in front of our own supporters and that means a lot to us. To see so many of our supporters still come out to the game last weekend in such miserable conditions was humbling, so that is even more motivation for the team to put on a performance to make the fans proud this Saturday night," Robertson said.
Kick-off is at 7:35pm this Saturday night at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, and tickets are available from www.ticketdirect.co.nz or the Ticket Direct app.
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Chiefs:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Scott Barrett
5. Sam Whitelock (C)
6. Jordan Taufua
7. Matt Todd (VC)
8. Kieran Read
9. Bryn Hall
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. Seta Tamanivalu
12. Ryan Crotty (VC)
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Israel Dagg
15. David Havili
RESERVES
16. Ben Funnell
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Michael Alaalatoa
19. Luke Romano
20. Pete Samu
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Mitchell Hunt
23. George Bridge
