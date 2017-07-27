Kiwi baseball player secures place at a top American university

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 15:56

Talented New Zealand U21 baseball player Matt Reeves is heading to Wichita, Kansas in August to continue his baseball and academic life at Newman University, one of the top college baseball programs in the state.

Newman University Baseball play in the Heartland Conference in Division Two of the NCAA athletic system and the city of Wichita (the biggest city in the state) is located in south central Kansas, just under 300km from Kansas City, Missouri.

"Newman University was the best place for me to play baseball and continue my education," said Reeves, who has completed his first two years of school at Clarendon College in Texas, adding, "They have a great baseball program and a strong science department, that will help me get my biochemistry degree.

"From what I have seen and heard, the (baseball) setup is great and the coaching staff has been very helpful throughout the process," said Reeves who utilised the services of Custom College Recruiting (CCR), Baseball New Zealand’s college recruitment partner. "I got in contact with Newman (University) while I was at Clarendon via my coaches and with the help of Aaron from CCR…we first talked in mid spring and the process has gone on from there.

"Newman wasn’t my only option, there were quite a few schools interested in me so it was a very difficult choice (for both baseball and academic purposes), but after hearing everything I needed to hear, I chose Newman," said Reeves who finished the season at Clarendon with a .359 batting average in 15 games, "I’ll be playing in the Heartland Conference of the D2 region which stretches from Kansas down into Texas and players get drafted out of this conference every year, but I know it’s going to be tough and I’m looking forward to the challenge."

Reeves didn’t have a 4-year school picked out after finishing his second and final year of junior college but the process moved quickly "after contacting CCR and together with Aaron (at CCR) more schools talked to me and discussed continuing my baseball and education."

Baseball New Zealand CEO Ryan Flynn couldn’t be happier for Reeves. "Both Matt and his brother Ben have played vital roles in our program over the past few years, and we expect the same sort of commitment from them over the next few years as well," Flynn added. "We are here to provide opportunities across the country and the world for our talented young ballplayers, and when we see such successes come to fruition our baseball community is collectively proud and hopeful at the same time about the future of this program."