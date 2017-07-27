Weekend racing headlined by Townsville Cup and Doomben meetings

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 16:09

Quality fields make for bumper weekend of Racing Exceptional fields in Far North Queensland and Brisbane this Saturday will highlight a mega day of racing in all three codes across the state.

The Townsville Turf Club’s Cup meeting looks set to be one of the strongest in recent memory, with more than $330,000 in prizemoney to be won across the eight-race program.

Racing Queensland (RQ) General Manager of Racing Simon Stout said he was especially thrilled with the quality of horses engaged to run in the Cleveland Bay Handicap (1300m).

"Our handicapping team believes this is the best edition of the Cleveland Bay in more than a decade. When you see five horses with metropolitan wins such as Le Cap, Sporting Page, Tyzone, Craiglea Wandoo and Heartbreak Harry in the field, you know it’s going to be an excellent event," Mr Stout said.

"Then you’ve got a horse like Craiglea Deken, who put six wins in-a-row together before running a brave third in the Mackay Cup with a big weight. Blue Jest is a prolific country winner, who has run well in metropolitan grade. Mackay Newmarket winner Accidental will give a good show, while Heartbreak Harry and Drumbeat’s Choice come through a strong edition of the Rockhampton Newmarket."

Complementing an exceptional card in Townsville will be a mega 10-race program at the Brisbane Racing Club (Doomben), with the first event starting at 11.10am.

The meeting has attracted plenty of southern interest, with leading NSW trainer Chris Waller, Kim Waugh and Kris Lees all accepting with runners.

It comes less than a month after RQ announced it would introduce an additional Saturday metropolitan race worth $30,000, in line with sustainable prizemoney increases across all three racing codes. In total, $550,000 in prizemoney will be on offer.

"These are some of the most competitive post-carnival fields you could hope to see. The meeting presents as the last opportunity for two-year-old and three-year-old QTIS eligible horses to earn valuable metropolitan bonuses before the season comes to an end," Mr Stout said.

TAB racing also heads to the Roma Turf Club on Saturday for the running of the inaugural $30,000 Race To Roma Series Final. Runners who have competed at five-or-more non-TAB races in the past 12 months were eligible to qualify.

While the harness winter carnival also closed last week, there is still plenty of proven group performers such as Ultimate Art set to fly around the Albion Park circuit on Saturday night. The greyhounds will also be in action at the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club, with a strong 10-race program to start at 5.13pm.