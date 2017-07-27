Scott Taylor Returns to BNT NZ Touring Car Championship

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 16:36

Australian driver Scott Taylor will return to the BNT NZ Touring Car Championship this coming season with the impending arrival of his class one Toyota Camry back on New Zealand shores.

Taylor last competed in the championship during the 2015/16 season before purchasing the Toyota Camry from Richards Team Motorsport and taking it back to Australia.

Taylor says he’s looking forward to returning to the driver’s seat of his Camry, having more recently contested the Australian GT Championship aboard his Mercedes-AMG GT3.

"I thought it was time to pull the Camry out of the rack and give it a run, race cars should be raced!" says Taylor.

"I love my Merc but get a buzz out of driving any of my cars, I guess I just need to remember what side to hop in and that gears are not on the steering wheel in the Camry - I am sure I will work it out."

"Richards Team Motorsport who will run the vehicle for me are a great bunch of dedicated blokes who I thoroughly enjoy spending time with. I enjoy racing in New Zealand, great people, great tracks."

Taylor says that he will aim to compete in as many rounds as possible here in New Zealand while juggling other racing commitments in Australia.

"I will race as many rounds as I can in the New Zealand series subject to my racing schedule down under and of course our Scott Taylor Motorsport commitments including races such as the 12-hour where we have some unfinished business."

"Looking forward to spending time in the category again."

The arrival of Taylor and his Toyota Camry potentially means a three-car team for Richard Team Motorsport.

The team will again run a car for two time series Champion and 2000 Bathurst 1000 winner Jason Bargwanna with the third Richard Teams Motorsport Camry ear-marked for Sam Barry.

Barry is recovering from brain surgery in June and should he be well enough is set to drive for the team again.

According to Richards Team Motorsport Principal Steve Richards, his first preference is to have Sam Barry behind the wheel of the #71 Toyota Camry.

"Sam did well for us and in the later half of the season achieved some good results including that memorable win at Manfeild," says Richards.

"The car is prepped and ready to go for Sam should he be recovered and fit to drive. If he needs more time to recover we would consider another driver with the appropriate budget."

Round one of the BNT NZ Touring Car Championship will be at Pukekohe, November 3-5.