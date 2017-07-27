Canterbury Magicians coach named

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 18:01

Canterbury Cricket have announced that Maria Lankeshwar (nee Fahey) will coach the Canterbury Magicians and has signed a two-year contract starting immediately in preparation for the 2017-18 season.

Lankeshwar is a past Magicians and White Ferns player who retired from the game in 2011. More recently, she has spent the best part of 5 years in Andhra Pradesh, India developing her coaching career where she has built coaching programmes from scratch from Underage through to Domestic level teams. She has also been coaching locally at the Sydenham CC when she has been back from India.

Director of Cricket and Head Coach, Gary Stead, said "It is fantastic to be able to welcome Maria back into the Canterbury and Magicians family. Maria will be aiming to maintain the very proud record that Canterbury has in the Women’s game as well as looking at opportunities where we can promote and grow our base of players. It is great that someone like Maria has successfully transitioned from a playing career into a coaching career and I am sure will be a big gain for women’s cricket in New Zealand".