New Zealand Masters Games naming rights sponsor secured

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 10:43

Otago Community Trust signs on as naming rights sponsor for the Dunedin New Zealand Masters Games 2018.

Otago Community Trust, one of the largest philanthropic organisations in Otago / Southland, today announces its naming rights sponsorship for the upcoming Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games 2018, further cementing its longstanding commitment to the Games. This follows on from the Trust being the Games Village sponsor for the last Dunedin New Zealand Masters Games which was held in 2016.

Announcing the partnership, Barbara Bridger, Chief Executive for the Trust, said: "Otago Community Trust has a long association with the Masters Games in Dunedin. I’m pleased to confirm this will continue in February next year when we will proudly deliver the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games 2018".

"We have in recent years been the Games Village sponsor for this iconic event. We’re confident the people of Dunedin, Otago/Southland and New Zealand will come out in force and enjoy the sporting and social participation that the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games will offer when it kicks off in February 2018".

New Zealand Masters Games Chair John Bezett said he was delighted to be extending the partnership with Otago Community Trust for the iconic event.

"Otago Community Trust have had a long-standing relationship with our Dunedin team in the hosting of the New Zealand Masters Games and it’s great they have come on board to help deliver the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games in 2018." Bezett said

Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games Manager, Vicki Kestila said that her team are "actively preparing for more than 5,000 participants joining us in Dunedin for the Games in 2018. Riding on the success of the World Masters Games in Auckland earlier this year, we are committed to growing the overall numbers participating in the Games in 2018".

The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games 2018 consists of 60+ events held around Dunedin from 3 February to 11 February. It is estimated to generate $1.6 million in direct expenditure for Dunedin.