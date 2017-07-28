SAS College Rugby League semi-finalists confirmed

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 17:02

The semi-finalists for the 2017 SAS College Rugby League competitions have been confirmed, with spots in the grand finals up for grabs next Wednesday August 2 (4.00pm kick-off).

In the premier section, Kelston Boys' High School will play defending champions St Paul's College (Game A) to decide who goes straight through to the grand finale.

Kelston head into the game as favourites edging past St Paul's by percentage points. However, both sides have shown consistency throughout the year, winning all but one game in the championship rounds which resulted in a 12 all draw against each other in round two.

It's do or die in the second semi-final (Game B) when Southern Cross host Mt Albert, fighting for a life and a chance to make the championships top three.

Southern Cross go into the game as favourites winning three of their five games played, but Mt Albert prove they have what it takes after taking down perennial heavyweights St Paul's in the competitions pool play. The last time these two met, Southern Cross came out on top with a six point lead winning 24-18 in round two.

The winner of Game B will play the losing team from Game A to see who will advance to the 2017 grand final.

Aorere and Papatoetoe will play for fifth position.

In the second-tier premiership plate division top qualifiers Manurewa High School take on the 2016 championship runners up Wesley College in the first semi, while Western Springs take on Westlake Boys; in the other.

The SAS College Rugby League Game of the Round St Paul's v Kelston Boys' will be streamed live next Wednesday August 2 on www.aucklandleague.co.nz from 4pm.