Semifinals spots prove elusive for Kiwi swimmers

Saturday, 29 July, 2017 - 10:37

There were no additions to New Zealand swimmers qualifying for semifinals and finals on day six of the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

Queensland-based Emma Robinson, from the Capital club, was 22nd fastest in heats of the 800m freestyle from 38 starters, headed by world record holder and Olympic champion Katie Ledecky.

Robinson was outside her personal best with a 8:44.87 effort, and not able to produce the same level as her strong PB in the 1500m freestyle earlier in the week.

Olympic Youth medallist Bobbi Gichard, selected as a medley relay swimmer for the championships, was 24th from 33 starters in heats of the 200m backstroke in 2:15.97.

In the sprint competition, Helena Gasson was 35th from 60 starters in the 50m butterfly in 27.37s while Daniel Hunter (22.71s) and Sam Perry (22.93s) were 38th and 49th fastest respectively from 119 starters in the heats of the 50m freestyle.

There are two Kiwis in action on the penultimate day of racing tomorrow with Gabrielle Fa’amausili in the 50m freestyle and Hunter in heats of the 50m backstroke.

Results, Day 6 Heats:

Men 50m freestyle: Bruno Fratus (BRA) 21.51, 1; Caeleb Dressel (USA) 21.61, 2; Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) 21.69, 3. Also NZ: Daniel Hunter22.71, 38; Sam Perry 22.93, 49.

Women 50m butterfly: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 25.25, 1; Kelsi Worrell (USA) 25.65, 2; Rikako Ikee (JON) 25.72, 3. Also NZ: Helena Gasson 27.37, 35.

Women 200m backstroke: Kathleen Baker (USA) 2:06.82, 1; Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2:07.30, 2; Emily Seebohm (AUS) 2:07.94, 3. Also NZ: Bobbi Gichard 2:15.97, 24.

Women 800m freestyle: Katie Ledecky (USA) 8:20.24, 1; Leah Smith (USA) 8:21.19, 2; Bingjie Li (CHN) 8:22.92, 3. Also NZ: Emma Robinson 8:44.87, 22.