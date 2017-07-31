NZ swimmers complete world championship campaign

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 09:17

The New Zealand swim team completed their campaign at the 17th FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Waikato’s Bradlee Ashby (Fairfield club) was close to his personal best in the gruelling 400m individual medley, timed at 4:20.54 to be 23 fastest in the heats.

He would have needed to be nearly three seconds under the national record to make the final, in what is his back-up event.

American Chase Kalisz claimed the title in a championship record, as he takes over the medley mantle from illustrious compatriots Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.

Fellow national high performance centre swimmer, Helena Gasson was also 23rd fastest in heats of the women’s 400m medley, just outside her best after an exhausting eight days of competition, clocking 4:49.35.

Hungarian superstar Katinka Hosszu raised the roof with victory in the final in front of her home country fans in a championship record.

The New Zealand combination of Bobbi Gichard, Natasha Lloyd, Helena Gasson, Gabrielle Fa’amausili were only 0.8s outside the national record to finish an enterprising 12th place in the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Results, day 8 heats:

Women 400m medley: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 4:33.90, 1; Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 4:35.29, 2; Elizabeth Beisel (USA) 4:36.18, 3. Also: Helena Gasson (NZL) 4:49.35, 23.

Men 400m medley: Chase Kalisz (USA) 4:09.79, 1; Max Litchfield (GBR) 4:10.57, 2; David Verraszto (HUN) 4:11.89, 3. Also: Bradlee Ashby (NZL) 4:20.65, 23.

Women 4x100m medley relay: USA 3:55.95, 1; China 3:57.12, 2; Canada 3:57.17, 3. Also: New Zealand (Bobbi Gichard 1:01.63, Natasha Lloyd 1:09.35, Helena Gasson 1:00.31, Gabrielle Fa’amausili 55.80) 4:07.09, 12.