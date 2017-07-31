Wright to step down as Head Coach for NSW Swifts

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 13:42

The NSW Swifts can today reveal that Rob Wright will step down as Head Coach, effective Friday 25 August.

Wright, who joined the Swifts as Assistant Coach in the 2010 season and went on to serve as Head Coach from seasons 2014-2017, has stepped down on personal grounds and has expressed his thanks to both the Club and Netball NSW as he looks to take his career in a different direction.

"First and foremost I would like to thank everyone at the NSW Swifts and the Board of Netball NSW for giving me the opportunity to coach such a fantastic Club and be part of a wonderful journey these past eight years," Wright said.

"This has not been an easy decision to make but I feel now is the right time for me to take some time out and I will continue to focus on individual athlete coaching and development.

"Both the Club and Netball NSW have been very understanding in this matter and I remain steadfast in the belief that this current crop of players we have at the Swifts are destined for great things.

"The Club’s 2020 vision remains very much intact and having seen such wonderful potential on display this season I feel confident I am leaving the Club in a very strong and settled position.

"This is very much a personal decision. I have loved every minute of my time with these players, and the Swifts athletes I have had the pleasure of coaching down the years, but for now I am just looking forward to taking a month off and doing a little bit of travel in the United States before returning as the Assistant Coach of the Australian Fast5 team who will contest the World Series in October."

Wright also paid tribute to the Swifts fans, who he said were vital to the Club’s success.

"I have always said the Swifts fans are the best in the world and their support to me and my players over the years has been invaluable," he added.

"They have been one of the highlights in my time as Head Coach at the Club and I know they will continue to be a source of strength and inspiration for the players and the next coach who comes in."

Netball NSW CEO Carolyn Campbell said the organisation was sad to be losing Wright’s services but wished him the best of luck with his future endeavours.

"Rob has been a wonderful servant of not just the Swifts, but all of netball in NSW however we understand and respect his decision," she said.

"Rob brought success to NSW at underage level at National Netball Championships and at Australian Netball League level with the Netball NSW Waratahs so he is a huge part of the sporting DNA of this great state.

"We have loved the journey he has taken us on with the Swifts, especially the back-to-back Grand Final appearances, and are delighted with the foundation work he has done to assemble our current squad which is so exciting and one which is ready to light up Suncorp Super Netball.

"Rob is extremely respected and we wish him all the very best for the future."

In his time as Swifts Head Coach Wright oversaw 61 elite matches across the former Trans-Tasman Netball League and Suncorp Super Netball; winning 34, losing 22 and drawing five for a win percentage of 56%.

After becoming the first male to coach in the Trans-Tasman League, Wright led the Swifts to the Finals Series in 2014 - their first playoffs appearance since 2011 - and went on to lead the Club to back-to-back Grand Finals in 2015-2016.

Netball NSW has commenced a process to appoint a Head Coach to continue the 2020 vision for the NSW Swifts