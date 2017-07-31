Netball WBOP player named in NZ Secondary Schools team

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 14:42

Netball WBOP is thrilled to announce that local player Lyanne Eukaliti from Hillcrest High School has been named in the New Zealand Secondary School team to travel to Australia.

Twelve players and three reserves have been named in the national team in what coach Mary-Jane Araroa said proved a tough selection process.

Eukaliti was one of four players named from outside the New Zealand Secondary Schools squad which was named after the national development camp in January. After losing some players to the NZU21 Team, places were up for grabs and an impressive performance and the Netball NZ U19 Champs in July bought Eukaliti to the attention of selectors.

Lyanne Eukaliti playing for the winning Trust Waikato Hamilton City team in the Netball New Zealand U19 Championships in July 2017.

The team will assemble in Auckland on September 25 and travel across the Tasman to attend the Netball Australia 17-and-under training camp. The NZSS team will take part in round-robin match play against three 17-and-under teams - competing against the best 36 Australian athletes in their age-group.

Coach Mary-Jane Araroa said she was looking forward to working with the talented group of school athletes.

"I have seen some real turn of events over the years within this age group and the competition for spots at this level has gone from strength to strength," she said. "It is just amazing as the standard of skill and talent is exceptional.

"I am very excited and can’t wait to start focusing on this core group."

The Emerging Talent selection panel of Araroa, Charissa Barham, Pelesa Semu, Nic Jones, Jen Hooper and Lee-Anne Clark had a tough ask of naming players in the absence of a regular trial and players were considered over a number of competitions including the Beko Netball League and the recent Netball NZ U19 and U17 Champs.

Araroa, who has stepped up from the assistant role last year, said the panel had been impressed by the depth of talent to select from.

New Zealand Secondary Schools Team 2017: (Zone and School)

Shooters - Tamara Leoni (Northern, Epsom Girls Grammar), Bianca Nagaiya (Northern, Epsom Girls Grammar), Lahaina-Lee Upu-Toporea (Northern, Mt Albert Grammar School), Diahn Te Pania-Strickland (Central, Manukura).

Mid-court - Braxton Te Riini (Central, Manukura), VictoriaKolose (Northern, St Kentigern College), Ainsleyana Puleiata (Central, St Mary’s College), Tayla Earle (Northern, St Kentigern College).

Defence - Renee Savai’inaea (Central, St Mary’s College), Theresa Ngata (Northern, Aorere College), Greer Sinclair (Northern, Epsom Girls Grammar), Lyanne Eukaliti (Waikato-BOP, Hillcrest High School).