Kiwis Abroad: Kiwi stars on the move

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 17:52

It’s been a busy week on the transfer market for New Zealand’s overseas-based professionals with a batch of Kiwis about to take on a fresh challenge. There are some big names among them with the likes of All Whites trio Marco Rojas, Bill Tuiloma and Rory Fallon all joining new clubs, along with Football Ferns defender CJ Bott.

Grabbing much of the attention was Rojas, who will have a second crack at the European game after putting pen to paper with Dutch top-flight side SC Heerenveen. The ‘Kiwi Messi’ has signed a two-year deal after a second stint in Australia with the Melbourne Victory and is looking to have a bigger impact than on his previous adventure in the northern hemisphere. Rojas linked up with German club VfB Stuttgart in 2013 but did not make a first-team appearance and spent most of his time out on loan, returning to star again for the Victory last season as they made the A-League final. "It was difficult to adjust but I learned a lot about myself, both as a player and a person," Rojas says of his first taste of Europe. "I hope I’m a lot different to what I was back then." The 25-year-old was one of the All Whites’ best performers at the FIFA Confederations Cup and is delighted to be back in the big time. "Every player wants to be in Europe," he says. "I’m happy to be here and looking forward to the season." The transfer brings the number of Kiwis playing in the Dutch Eredivisie to two with fellow Waikato native Ryan Thomas a key player for PEC Zwolle.

A team mate of Rojas at the Confederations Cup, Tuiloma has also used the tournament as a springboard to a change of scene after joining countryman Jake Gleeson at the Portland Timbers. Tuiloma heads to the United States from Olympique de Marseille and was the first New Zealander to play in the top division of French football. He spent four years at Marseille but made only a couple of appearances for the first team, starring mainly for the club’s reserve side. The general manager of the Timbers, Gavin Wilkinson, is a former All White and reportedly encouraged coach Caleb Porter to invest in the huge potential of Tuiloma, still only 22. "Gavin presented the option of getting a young player, a guy that can give us depth, a centre back and holding mid for the next six months at a minimum," Porter says. "The good news is that he’s a young player, a young international and has been at a big club." Also on the move in America is 19-cap All White Chris James, who has mutually agreed a release from his contract with United Soccer League (USL) outfit the Colorado Springs Switchbacks after a spell recovering from injury.

Another former All White seeking out a change was Steven Old, who walked away from Swedish second division side GAIS for family reasons and has now penned a one-year deal with English League Two outfit Morecambe. The former Wellington Phoenix and Newcastle Jets defender previously had spells in Britain with Kilmarnock, Basingstoke Town and Sutton United, and wished to return ahead of the birth of his first child. "It wasn’t an easy decision to make but, even though football is a massive part of my life, family trumps everything," he says. "To put it into some context, I have lived away from my wife since January, 2013, and now with my baby boy coming, the time is right to return home." His new manager is expecting the 31-year-old to provide an example to the younger members of the Morecambe squad. "Steven is a very experienced player, who has had some really high points throughout his career," Jim Bentley says. "He’s been a captain at previous clubs and has good leadership qualities, which we need within our squad. He’s a strong, physical player and technically and tactically very good."

Joining Old in finding new pastures in England is All Whites hero Fallon, who has opened up yet another chapter in his storied professional career after signing for Torquay United in the fifth-tier National League. Now 35, Fallon has no thoughts of hanging up his boots just yet and was keen to find a club close to his home on the south coast. The veteran striker has joined on non-contract terms after impressing manager Kevin Nicholson. "We have been looking for a target man for a long time now and Rory has come in and showed us enough to suggest that he could be a valuable asset to our squad," Nicholson says. "He has played in the Championship and international football so we know he has the ability and the physical presence we need. He has an opportunity to show us how good he can be and how much he can help us be successful." Fallon had been out of the club game since a frustrating stint as player-assistant coach at non-league Truro City came to an end last December.

At the other end of her career is Bott, who has some way to go to match the 12 clubs of Fallon’s time in football but has now taken her first steps into the professional game. With financial assistance from the New Zealand Football Foundation and New Zealand Professional Footballers’ Association (NZPFA), Bott spent a fortnight on trial at German Frauen Bundesliga side USV Jena and impressed enough to be handed a one-year contract. "I’ve needed a new challenge for a long time so to be playing in one of the best leagues in the world is going to push me to step up my game to a higher international standard," she says. The 22-year-old is not the first Kiwi to be on the books at Jena, for whom fellow Ferns Amber Hearn and Ria Percival have also played. Hearn left only recently to join another Bundesliga club, FC Koln.

Likewise signing a first professional deal with a European club is Niko Kirwan, who has joined Italian Serie C side AC Mestre after a successful trial period. He is no stranger to his new surroundings as he spent ten years in the country as a youngster - dad John coached the national rugby team - and is fluent in Italian. He arrives in Europe after a strong season with Team Wellington and is relishing the chance to make a name for himself in a different code than his famous All Black father. "He tries to give me advice - some is good, some is irrelevant - but I appreciate his support," Niko laughs. "I just have to work hard every day and show I’m good enough for this level. This is just the beginning." Elsewhere in Europe, the Kiwi signings continued with former Canterbury United defender Erik Panzer linking up with Nordvärmlands FF in the Swedish lower leagues.

Other players who have recently signed for new clubs are now making an impact, particularly All Whites defender Michael Boxall. The centre back played 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet as Minnesota United swept aside DC United 4-0 at home in front of over 20,000 fans. Goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic is also now in the Major League Soccer (MLS) system after joining the Vancouver Whitecaps and appeared on the bench for the first time in a 4-0 win on the road over FC Dallas. Two other Kiwi custodians are likewise looking to establish themselves in new surroundings. Max Crocombe made a couple of smart saves for Salford City in a 1-0 pre-season win over Hampton and Richmond Borough while Nik Tzanev was an unused substitute as AFC Wimbledon rounded off their preparations for the upcoming League One season with a 2-1 win over Ebbsfleet United. In other goalkeeper activity, Gleeson made an outstanding save from point-blank range to help the Portland Timbers earn a point in a 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo in the MLS.

Also in that part of the world, Deklan Wynne, Myer Bevan and Francis de Vries all started - the latter wearing the captain’s armband - as Vancouver Whitecaps 2 fell 1-0 to Orange County in the USL. Two of the Kiwis nearly combined to get Vancouver on the scoresheet as Wynne crossed from the left and Bevan was inches wide with a spectacular overhead kick but it wouldn’t have counted anyway as the referee had blown for a foul. Bevan went close again with a shot that fizzed across the face of goal and narrowly past the far post while de Vries was a hero at the other end, getting back to clear a goal-bound effort right on the line. Another New Zealander also suffered defeat in the USL as James Musa played in holding midfield for the entirety of Swope Park Rangers’ 4-1 loss to Reno 1868.

Down under, Dane Ingham was one of the few men to play a full match for Brisbane Roar as they opened pre-season with a 2-1 defeat of local leaguers Lions FC to claim the Heritage Shield while brother Jai Ingham played 73 minutes for Melbourne Victory in a 3-0 win over Port Melbourne. New signing Kosta Barbarouses did not feature in that game after taking a break following his Confederations Cup exploits while Shane Smeltz is also out of action for Indonesian club Borneo FC for the time being after picking up a calf injury. Another attacking player who travelled to Russia with the All Whites is very much in fine fettle though, Monty Patterson scoring a pair of outstanding goals as the Ipswich Town U-23s fell to a 4-3 loss at King’s Lynn Town, who play in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division in England. The 20-year-old firstly produced a fine finish to find the top corner of the net from just inside the box and then did even better with a sublime 25-yard free kick that glanced the inside of the post on its way in. He may well have ended up with a four-goal haul after seeing another effort blocked and forcing the goalkeeper to push his low drive out for a corner.