Busy first day for kiwis at World Doubles Squash Championships

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 16:51

New Zealand starts it’s campaign for medals at the 2017 WSF World Doubles Squash Championships in Manchester tonight (NZ time) and it’s a busy day one schedule for Rotorua’s Amanda Landers-Murphy

Landers-Murphy, 26 features in three matches on the first day of the competition as she combines with Joelle King to play as the top seeds in women’s doubles. They firstly take on the Dutch pairing of Natalie Grinham and Milou van der Heijden and then a Canadian pair.

Landers-Murphy also plays a mixed match where she teams up with Zac Millar from the Kapiti Coast to take on a Colombian team.

Other Kiwis in action on day one include Evan Williams and Lance Beddoes playing two men’s doubles matches and fourth seeds Paul Coll teaming with Campbell Grayson for one match.

The fifth world doubles championships, featuring Men's, Women's and Mixed events is contested by a record 50 pairings from Australia, Canada, Colombia, England, India, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, South Africa and Wales and runs from August 1- 5.

New Zealand and Scotland are the reigning champion nations and expected to retain their gold medals at the tournament. Last year New Zealand won gold in women’s and mixed doubles and a bronze in men’s doubles.

The world champs also have added value as they help decide the seedings towards next year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

King is bidding to become a double gold medalist for the second year in a row after guiding New Zealand to title success in both the Women's and Mixed events in Darwin.

The full seven-player team is; Paul Coll, Campbell Grayson, Evan Williams, Lance Beddoes, Zac Millar, Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy.

Day one matches and schedule:

Men’s Doubles Pool B

Tue 01/08/2017 11:45 (UK times) - [2] Ryan Cuskelly/Cameron Pilley (AUS) vs [10] Evan Williams/Lance Beddoes (NZL)

Tue 01/08/2017 18:45 - [10] Evan Williams/Lance Beddoes (NZL) vs [13/16] Christo Potgieter/Jean-Pierre Brits (RSA)

Men’s Doubles Pool D

Tue 01/08/2017 14:30 - [4] Paul Coll /Campbell Grayson (NZL) vs [12] Douglas Kempsell/Kevin Moran (SCO)

Mixed Doubles Pool C

Tue 01/08/2017 13:15 - [11] Amanda Landers-Murphy/Zac Millar (NZL) vs [13/16] Catalina Pelaez/Andrés Herrera (COL)

Tue 01/08/2017 11:00 - [1] Joelle King/Amanda Landers-Murphy (NZL) vs [9] Natalie Grinham/Milou van der Heijden (NED)

Tue 01/08/2017 18:00 - [1] Joelle King/Amanda Landers-Murphy (NZL) vs [8] Samantha Cornett/Nikki Todd (CAN)

The link below will provide livestreaming.

http://wsfworlddoubles.com/