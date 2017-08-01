Jayaram a surprise early casualty at SKYCITY NZ Badminton Open

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 22:32

A major upset on day one of the SKYCITY New Zealand Badminton Open at the North Shore Events Centre in Auckland.

India’s Ajay Jayaram, seeded second in the men’s singles, was bundled out in the opening round.

The world number 16 was stunned in straight games by Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hung Lu, going down 21-19, 21-13.

Chia Hung Lu is understandably thrilled with the win and is hoping to produce a similar effort in the second round.

"I am happy...and excited. I thought I played well and did everything I needed to. Hopefully I can keep playing like I did," he said.

That wasn’t the only upset of the day, with 16-year-old Kiwi Oscar Guo claiming the bragging rights in a trans-Tasman clash against Australian Ashwant Gobinathan.

Guo, ranked 701 in the world, defied the odds to beat 182nd ranked Gobinathan 21-7, 21-11.

He’s one of three New Zealanders through to the second round, with Dacmen Vong bouncing back from a game down to beat Rizky Kurniawan (INA) 9-21, 21-10, 22-20 and Tony Fang battling to a 17-21, 21-12, 21-18 victory against Komandani Maytri Sugiarto (INA). Meanwhile, top seed Tzu Wei Wang (TPE) made no mistake in his opening match, going through in straight games.

The world number 12 was too good for New Zealand qualifier Manula Peires, winning 21-5, 21-12.

Top seed Tzu Wei Wang is through to the second round - photo Jonathon Stone-Blackstar Sports

And the honours in the Barfoot and Thompson match of the day went to 10th seeded Wei Nan (HKG), who outlasted Chun-Wei Chen (TPE) in a three game thriller, winning 19-21, 21-14, 21-16.

Wei Nan claimed the honours in the Barfoot and Thompson match of the day

Other winners on day one include 3rd seed Jonatan Christie (INA) and 4th seed HS Prannoy (IND) who both went through in straight games.

The women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles get underway tomorrow. Play gets underway at 9am.

Day One Results

Men’s Singles Round One

Tzu Wei Wang (1), TPE, def. Manula Peires, NZL, 21-5 21-12 .

Pratul Joshi, IND, def. Daxxon Vong, NZL, 21-10 21-13 .

Wei Feng Chong (9), MAS, def. Yupeng Bai, CHN, 21-11 21-10 .

Jacob Schueler, AUS, def. Chee Foong Lim, NZL, 21-5 21-6 .

Dacmen Vong, NZL, def. Rizky Kurniawan, INA, 9-21 21-10 22-20 .

Wooi Yik Soh, MAS, def. Abhinav Manota, NZL, 21-23 21-17 24-22 .

Anthony Joe, AUS, def. Andrew Rouse, NZL, 21-15 21-18 .

Neeraj Vashist, IND, def. Androw Yunanto, INA, 21-8 21-9 .

Prannoy H. S. (4), IND, def. Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, INA, 21-14 21-16 .

Firman Abdul Kholik, INA, def. Christopher Steeghs, NZL, 21-9 21-12 .

Wei Nan (10), HKG, def. Chun-Wei Chen, TPE, 19-21 21-14 21-16 .

Giap Chin Goh, MAS, def. Sachin Rawat, IND, 21-12 21-8 .

Erik Meijs, NED, def. Raymond Sing, AUS, 21-11 21-5 .

Jia Wei Tan, MAS, def. Pit Seng Low, AUS, 21-15 21-13 .

Lin Yu Hsien (11), TPE, def. Guangzu Lu, CHN, 21-16 21-14 .

Sahil Sipani, IND, def. Joshua Feng, NZL, 21-10 21-10 .

Oscar Guo, NZL, def. Ashwant Gobinathan, AUS, 21-7 21-11 .

Parupalli Kashyap (15), IND, def. Dionysius Hayom Rumbaka, INA, 21-5 21-10 .

Henrikho Kho Wibowo, INA, def. Peter Yan, AUS, 21-10 21-14 .

Sourabh Verma (7), IND, def. Nathan Tang, AUS, 21-17 21-15 .

Wang Yuehang, ENG, def. Edward Lau, NZL, 21-12 21-16 .

Misha Zilberman (13), ISR, def. Chan Alan Yun Lung, NZL, 21-10 21-10 .

Lee Cheuk Yiu, HKG, def. Siddharath Thakur, IND, 23-21 21-14 .

Jonatan Christie (3), INA, def. Vincent Harris, NZL, 21-7 21-6 .

Zhou Zeqi, CHN, def. Alexander Roovers, GER, 21-15 21-16 .

Daren Liew (14), MAS, def. Dylan Soedjasa, NZL, 21-16 21-18 .

Lee Zii Jia, MAS, def. Cham Chen, AUS, 21-7 21-7 .

Hsu Jen Hao (6), TPE, def. Nathaniel Ernestan Sulistyo, INA, 21-8 21-9 .

Saputra Vicky Angga, INA, def. Arun Kumar Ashok Kumar, IND, 21-16 21-12 .

Siril Verma (16), IND, def. Riyanto Subagja, INA, 21-13 21-12 .

Tony Fang, NZL, def. Komandani Maytri Sugiarto, INA, 17-21 21-12 21-18 .

Chia Hung Lu, TPE, def. Ajay Jayaram (2), IND, 21-19 21-13 .