Players assemble for All Blacks wider training camp

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 14:00

An All Blacks wider training camp is being held in Christchurch for two days this week ahead of the Investec Rugby Championship.

The players attending the camp are as follows:

Forwards

Hookers: Dane Coles and Nathan Harris.

Props: Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Atu Moli, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Locks: Dominic Bird, Tom Franklin, Brodie Retallick and Patrick Tuipulotu.

Loose Forwards: Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Akira Ioane, Jerome Kaino, Ardie Savea and Liam Squire.

Backs

Halfbacks: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara and Aaron Smith.

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Lima Sopoaga.

Midfielders: Richard Buckman, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Charlie Ngatai and Sonny Bill Williams.

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Julian Savea and Ben Smith.

Note: Players from the Crusaders in contention for the All Blacks will not attend the camp as they are preparing for the Investec Super Rugby Final in South Africa.

The All Blacks squad for the Investec Rugby Championship will be named on Monday 7 August. The squad will then assemble in Auckland on Thursday 10 August to prepare for the opening Bledisloe Cup Test of the Championship against Australia in Sydney on Saturday 19 August.