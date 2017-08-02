Cricket galore for Christchurch this summer

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 16:03

Christchurch will have a cricketing Christmas this year when the Blackcaps host West Indies at Hagley Oval in the second and third games of a three-match ODI series on 23 and 26 December 2017.

The Blackcaps return to Hagley Oval when they welcome England in the final ODI of a much anticipated five-match series on 10 March 2018. The two teams will square off in the second of two Test matches, which will be the final game of the home summer, from 30 March to 3 April 2018.

Christchurch also joins Whangarei, Tauranga and Queenstown in hosting the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup, from January 13, and the West Indies women’s team will play three ODIs and five T20s at yet-to-be-confirmed venues in March.

See the full summer schedule here: http://nzc.nz/news-items/history-beckons-for-2017-18-summer

