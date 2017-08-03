Registrations open for Halberg Junior Disability Games

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 15:48

Registrations open for the national sports event for Physically Disabled Young Kiwis

For the first time the Halberg Junior Disability Games, a national three day sports competition for physically disabled young Kiwis, will take place in Auckland at King’s College this October. The event is hosted by the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation, a charity set up by Olympic running champion Sir Murray Halberg, and is open to physically disabled and visually impaired eight to 21 year olds. Nine regional teams will converge on Auckland to compete in over 17 sports including football, athletics, archery, cricket, golf, rowing, swimming, waka ama and table tennis. The Games will also host the boccia and wheelchair basketball national junior championships.

To kick start the festivities, the event will launch with an opening ceremony featuring a parade of the regional teams, lighting of the official Games’ flame, reading of the ‘Athletes Oath’ and entertainment.

Previous Games athletes include sprinter Jacob Phillips, who represented New Zealand at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games and Keegan Pitcher who recently competed in the London 2017 World Para Athletics Championships.

"We are delighted to be bringing the Games to King’s College this year," says Halberg Disability Sport Foundation Chief Executive, Shelley McMeeken. "The event provides well over 100 young Kiwis with the opportunity to enjoy the thrill of competition and camaraderie."

"We know that the Games will act as a stepping stone for athletes to go on to achieve further success," says Shelley.

To register for the 2017 Halberg Junior Disability Games, go to the newly launched website: www.juniordisabilitygames.co.nz.

Halberg Junior Disability Games 2017 Details

Date: Friday 6 October - Sunday 8 October 2017

Location: King’s College, Auckland

Register now at www.juniordisabilitygames.co.nz