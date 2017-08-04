World Rugby surprised by committee's interpretation of a match

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 04:15

While World Rugby respects the decision of the independent appeal committee to uphold the appeal by New Zealand’s Sonny Bill Williams against the matches that counted towards his four-week suspension, it is surprised by the committee’s interpretation of the definition of "match" (which is defined in Regulation 1 as "a game in which two teams compete against each other").

With the appeal process having been exhausted, World Rugby will refer the interpretation of the regulation to the Regulations Committee when it meets in September to examine the findings in the context of the game’s regulations to ensure universal clarity and compliance with the meaning of the regulation moving forward.