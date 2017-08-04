Crusaders named for Super Rugby final

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 02:45

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Lions

An unchanged BNZ Crusaders team will take on the Lions in the 2017 Investec Super Rugby Grand Final this weekend.

Head Coach Scott Robertson said it was great to be able to have consistency in the team throughout the finals series: "A squad of 25, which included the 23 who played in the quarter and semi-finals, travelled to Johannesburg at the start of the week and all players are fit and available for selection this weekend, which is awesome.

"We have settled in really well in Johannesburg and we are building the week nicely towards Saturday afternoon's big clash. We can't wait," Robertson said.

Kick-off at Emirates Airline Park is at 4pm this Saturday afternoon local time, or live on Sky Sport NZ at 2am Sunday New Zealand time.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Lions:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Scott Barrett

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Jordan Taufua

7. Matt Todd (VC)

8. Kieran Read

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Seta Tamanivalu

12. Ryan Crotty (VC)

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Israel Dagg

15. David Havili

RESERVES

16. Ben Funnell

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Luke Romano

20. Pete Samu

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Mitchell Hunt

23. George Bridge