Crusaders named for Super Rugby final

|
[ login or create an account ]
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Lions
An unchanged BNZ Crusaders team will take on the Lions in the 2017 Investec Super Rugby Grand Final this weekend.
Head Coach Scott Robertson said it was great to be able to have consistency in the team throughout the finals series: "A squad of 25, which included the 23 who played in the quarter and semi-finals, travelled to Johannesburg at the start of the week and all players are fit and available for selection this weekend, which is awesome.
"We have settled in really well in Johannesburg and we are building the week nicely towards Saturday afternoon's big clash. We can't wait," Robertson said.
Kick-off at Emirates Airline Park is at 4pm this Saturday afternoon local time, or live on Sky Sport NZ at 2am Sunday New Zealand time.
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Lions:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Scott Barrett
5. Sam Whitelock (C)
6. Jordan Taufua
7. Matt Todd (VC)
8. Kieran Read
9. Bryn Hall
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. Seta Tamanivalu
12. Ryan Crotty (VC)
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Israel Dagg
15. David Havili
RESERVES
16. Ben Funnell
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Michael Alaalatoa
19. Luke Romano
20. Pete Samu
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Mitchell Hunt
23. George Bridge
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.