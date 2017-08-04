Four wins in a day for NZ squash player Paul Coll

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 10:34

Four wins from four matches for New Zealand squash player Paul Coll on day three of the at the 2017 WSF World Doubles Squash Championships in Manchester has helped set New Zealand up for potential medals.

The world No.11 ranked singles player from Greymouth spent a huge amount of time on the court as he won three pool matches and one men’s quarter-final.

One match was 23 minutes, however the following three were lengthy affairs; 47 minutes, 47 minutes and 57 minutes in a men’s doubles where he combined with Auckland’s Campbell Grayson in pool play to defeated Canadians David Baillargeon and Shawn Delierre 11-2 10-11 11-5.

Coll, aged 25 scored two wins with Grayson to make the semis including a quarter-final over the English team of Tom Richards and Daryl Selby 11-7 11-7 and also two pool wins in the mixed with Joelle King to finish second overall in their group and make the quarters where they face the tough Indian team of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikai in a replay of last year’s final which the Kiwis won to take gold.

"It’s been a long day…it’s not been an easy day that’s for sure. I’m not too bad I’ve got a few bruises and stuff. Doubles if quite tough on your body you get bumped and fall on the ground a bit. Getting medals would make it much more easy," said Coll.

"Me and Joelle started playing well again and Campbell and I are continuing to play well. The mixed (quarter-final) is a rematch of the last final. It’s not ideal, but we’re playing really well and we’re looking forward to it against the Indian pair. There can definitely be a lot more upsets in doubles with tactics and communication. It’s only the best of three so if you drop a set the pressure is on you."

In their men’s doubles quarter Coll and Grayson play the Scottish team of Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban. Last year the Kiwi pair won a bronze medal.

Coll believes there has been a rapid improvement in the standard of squash from last year where New Zealand won two gold and one bronze medal at the world champs. There is also an increase in player numbers and nations competing.

"It’s a really strong tournament this year a lot of countries have been in camps for a few weeks now, it’s a very strong field and England weren’t in it last year but are here this time. It’s a really high level of squash and it’s been a tough week so far."

King teamed with Amanda Landers-Murphy are through to the semifinals of the women’s doubles after winning their quarter-final over the Welsh pair of Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery from Wales 11-9 11-8. They now play Australians Rachael Grinham and Donna Urquhart in the semis.

Landers-Murphy and Zac Millar finished third in Pool C after a win and a loss on day three and will play a 9th-16th play-off match as will Lance Beddoes and Evan Williams in the men’s doubles.

Day 3 results:

14:30 - [4] Paul Coll/Campbell Grayson (NZL) bt [13/16] David Baillargeon/Shawn Delierre (CAN) 11-2 10-11 11-5 (57 mins

11:00 - [1] Joelle King/Paul Coll (NZL) bt [9] Deon Saffery/Joel Makin (WAL) 9-11 11-0 11-8

16:00 - [1] Joelle King/Paul Coll (NZL) bt [8] Victoria Lust/Adrian Waller (ENG) 11-8 11-2

11:45 - [3] Donna Urquhart/Cameron Pilley (AUS) bt [11] Amanda Landers-Murphy/Zac Millar (NZL) 11-6 11-4

16:45 - [11] Amanda Landers-Murphy/Zac Millar (NZL) v [17/20] Carrie Hallam/Kevin Moran (SCO) 11-5 11-9

Quarter-finals:

Women’s doubles:

[1] King/Landers-Murphy (New Zealand) bt [7] Tesni Evans/Deon Saffery (Wales) 11-9 11-8

[4] Coll/Grayson (New Zealand) [6] Tom Richards / Daryl Selby (Eng) 11-7 11-7

The link below provides livestreaming of all matches.

http://wsfworlddoubles.com/