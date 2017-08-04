Rowing New Zealand elite team announcement

|
The 2017 Rowing New Zealand Elite team to compete at the 2017 World Rowing Championships was named at an announcement at Lake Karapiro on Thursday.
13 boat classes have been selected, including 12 Olympic boat classes including the addition of a men's and women's coxless four, which has recently been added to the Olympic programme.
The announcement also sees some new faces join the elite squad.
Six athletes who have recently competed at under 23 level will now also be racing at the World Rowing Championships in Florida.
Charlie Rogerson and Phillip Wilson have made the step up from the under 23 men's eight to the men's coxless four and reserve men's pair respectively.
Ellie Jeurissen and Beth Ross (women's under 23 four) will join Kirstyn Goodger and Jackie Gowler in the women's coxless four, while their remaining team mates from the under 23 four - Ella Greenslade and Charlotte Spence make up the reserve women's pair.
The team will contest the 2017 World Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida. Crews will remain at Lake Karapiro to train before departing for Florida on the 14th September 2017.
New Zealand Rowing Team 2017
To attend World Rowing Championships, Sarasota, Florida
24 September - 1 October 2017
Men's Single Scull
Robbie Manson
Noel Donaldson (coach)
Men's Lightweight Single Scull
Matthew Dunham
Calvin Ferguson (coach)
Men's Coxless Pair
James Hunter
Tom Murray
Noel Donaldson (coach)
Men's Coxless Pair (Reserve)
Joe Wright
Phillip Wilson
Mark Stallard (coach)
Men's Double Scull
Chris Harris
John Storey
Calvin Ferguson (coach)
Men's Coxless Four
Anthony Allen
Charlie Rogerson
Cameron Webster
Alex Kennedy
Mark Stallard (coach)
Men's Coxless Quad
Lewis Hollows
Cameron Crampton
Nathan Flannery
Giacomo Thomas
Mike Rodger (coach)
Men's Eight
Stephen Jones
Brook Robertson
Michael Brake
Shaun Kirkham
Isaac Grainger
Patrick McInnes
Drikus Conradie
James Lassche
Caleb Shepherd (cox)
Gary Roberts (coach)
Women's Single Scull
Hannah Osborne
James Coote (coach)
Women's Double Scull
Olivia Loe
Brooke Donoghue
James Coote (coach)
Women's Coxless Pair
Kerri Gowler
Grace Prendergast
Gary Hay (Coach)
Women's Coxless Pair (Reserve)
Charlotte Spence
Ella Greenslade
John O'Connor (coach)
Women's Lightweight Double Scull
Jackie Kiddle
Zoe McBride
Gary Hay (coach)
Women's Coxless Four
Jackie Gowler
Kirstyn Goodger
Beth Ross
Ellie Jeurissen
John O'Connor (coach)
Women's Eight
Emma Dyke
Lucy Spoors
Rebecca Scown
Kelsi Walters
Kelsey Bevan
Georgia Perry
Ashlee Rowe
Ruby Tew
Sam Bosworth (cox)
Dan Kelly (coach)
Team Manager
Andrea Harper
