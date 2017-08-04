Rowing New Zealand elite team announcement

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 12:08

The 2017 Rowing New Zealand Elite team to compete at the 2017 World Rowing Championships was named at an announcement at Lake Karapiro on Thursday.

13 boat classes have been selected, including 12 Olympic boat classes including the addition of a men's and women's coxless four, which has recently been added to the Olympic programme.

The announcement also sees some new faces join the elite squad.

Six athletes who have recently competed at under 23 level will now also be racing at the World Rowing Championships in Florida.

Charlie Rogerson and Phillip Wilson have made the step up from the under 23 men's eight to the men's coxless four and reserve men's pair respectively.

Ellie Jeurissen and Beth Ross (women's under 23 four) will join Kirstyn Goodger and Jackie Gowler in the women's coxless four, while their remaining team mates from the under 23 four - Ella Greenslade and Charlotte Spence make up the reserve women's pair.

The team will contest the 2017 World Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida. Crews will remain at Lake Karapiro to train before departing for Florida on the 14th September 2017.

New Zealand Rowing Team 2017

To attend World Rowing Championships, Sarasota, Florida

24 September - 1 October 2017

Men's Single Scull

Robbie Manson

Noel Donaldson (coach)

Men's Lightweight Single Scull

Matthew Dunham

Calvin Ferguson (coach)

Men's Coxless Pair

James Hunter

Tom Murray

Noel Donaldson (coach)

Men's Coxless Pair (Reserve)

Joe Wright

Phillip Wilson

Mark Stallard (coach)

Men's Double Scull

Chris Harris

John Storey

Calvin Ferguson (coach)

Men's Coxless Four

Anthony Allen

Charlie Rogerson

Cameron Webster

Alex Kennedy

Mark Stallard (coach)

Men's Coxless Quad

Lewis Hollows

Cameron Crampton

Nathan Flannery

Giacomo Thomas

Mike Rodger (coach)

Men's Eight

Stephen Jones

Brook Robertson

Michael Brake

Shaun Kirkham

Isaac Grainger

Patrick McInnes

Drikus Conradie

James Lassche

Caleb Shepherd (cox)

Gary Roberts (coach)

Women's Single Scull

Hannah Osborne

James Coote (coach)

Women's Double Scull

Olivia Loe

Brooke Donoghue

James Coote (coach)

Women's Coxless Pair

Kerri Gowler

Grace Prendergast

Gary Hay (Coach)

Women's Coxless Pair (Reserve)

Charlotte Spence

Ella Greenslade

John O'Connor (coach)

Women's Lightweight Double Scull

Jackie Kiddle

Zoe McBride

Gary Hay (coach)

Women's Coxless Four

Jackie Gowler

Kirstyn Goodger

Beth Ross

Ellie Jeurissen

John O'Connor (coach)

Women's Eight

Emma Dyke

Lucy Spoors

Rebecca Scown

Kelsi Walters

Kelsey Bevan

Georgia Perry

Ashlee Rowe

Ruby Tew

Sam Bosworth (cox)

Dan Kelly (coach)

Team Manager

Andrea Harper