Grace Rasmussen signs with Northern Stars

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 12:44

The Northern Stars have confirmed their first player signing for the new season with Silver Fern Grace Rasmussen featuring on their roster for the 2018 ANZ Premiership.

Rasmussen’s shift sees her returning to her Auckland home after spending four years with the Waikato-BOP Magic, and she will add plenty of depth to the Stars front line.

Rasmussen said "I am thrilled to be back in Auckland and really excited to sign with the Northern Stars. It is an exciting time for this pretty new team and I am looking forward to the opportunity"

Stars coach Kiri Wills said it was great to not only secure the coaching role this week but to also be able to get cracking on building the squad for next year.

"We are delighted to have secured such a talent as Grace, she adds significant value for the team both on and off the court" Wills said.

"Grace has made her mark in the wing role - where her speed off the line and silky ball skills are a trademark of her play - but can easily slide across the goal attack or pick up the centre bib. She brings a wealth of experience up front for us which was an area we wanted to strengthen" she said.

Rasmussen has 46 test caps for the Silver Ferns and her specialities of quickness off the line, high work rate, ability to find space and determined defensive efforts, will strengthen the Northern Stars attacking end.

The ANZ Premiership enjoyed its debut season this year and returns in May, 2018.