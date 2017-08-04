Baseball community helps NZ player achieve US dream

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 15:53

A huge donation from Waikato-based Brian Perry Charitable Trust means talented Auckland baseball player Jarome McKenzie is on his way to achieving his dream of attending college in the United States later this month.

The 19-year old catcher recently received a valuable tuition scholarship to attend Southeastern Community College in Iowa, but still needed money to cover his living costs at the school’s dormitory complex. Enter Hamilton Raiders Baseball Club President Richard Tuhoro, a long-time baseball stalwart who had heard of Jarome’s story and wanted to assist. Several phone calls later, specifically to Richard Coventry at the Perry Group, and the foundation came to the party with a $5,000 donation for the budding baseball star.

"I’m incredibly grateful to everyone involved in making this happen, and it has really eased the financial pressure my family was facing," said McKenzie, who will be rooming with New Zealand Diamondblack infielder Jason Matthews, who is entering his sophomore year at Southeastern Iowa, when he begins college life later this month. "To receive a donation out of the blue like that was amazing," McKenzie added, while noting that his parents were "stunned" when he told them of the financial relief orchestrated by Tuhoro and Coventry.

Chief Executive of the Brian Perry Charitable Trust Richard Coventry said when his good friend Tuhoro called him about Jarome, it was a couple of quick calls to the Perry family and the decision was a done deal: "Part of the reason the family set up this foundation was to support young people like Jarome who are doing great things, and just because the need was urgent, it was a quick decision."

Coventry knows exactly what the young prospect is going through as he played rugby professionally overseas in Japan and knows what it takes to get to the top in a major global team sport.

In addition to the cash injection, Baseball New Zealand’s lead sponsor United Airlines is giving McKenzie a ticket for his flight to the States, another boost from the baseball community and sponsors and friends of the fast-growing sport.

McKenzie made the decision to play baseball earlier this year after a lengthy stay in boys softball with the goal of going to America to play college ball. "I’ve always loved baseball and the thought of studying and playing a sport you love at the same time was something you couldn’t say no to.

"Technically, I’ve had to learn the mechanics of my swing, throwing and fielding while also having to learn how to run the bases," said McKenzie, who played on the North Shore City Baseball Club team who won this year’s United Airlines National Men’s Club Championship in April, adding, "Everything in baseball is a lot more technical (than softball) and has to be done to precision, so learning from some of the great coaches I’ve worked with so far has been crucial."

McKenzie will be rooming with fellow Kiwi prospect Matthews at Southeastern and he’s thankful to have a talented roommate who knows the ropes and has already been through a full season of college ball in America. "Having a Kiwi not only at the same school, but also rooming with me, will make the transition easier as I will know what to prepare for, and thankfully he put in a good word to the coaches during the recruitment process."

Big things will be expected of Matthews this year, and his hard work this past season gave the Southeastern coaching staff confidence in his work and word. "I didn’t really have much to with the recruitment of Jarome," Matthews said, "but I did put a good word about him when coach asked…It’s going to be great having another Kiwi around, because we can feed off each other and have each other’s back if we need help," he added.

"I’m really looking forward to getting back (to Iowa) for my second year and life should be a bit easier because now I know how everything works, though it will still be a tough grind."

The 20-year old Matthews enjoyed his first year at the school, but did miss home sometimes. "I really only thought about home during the down time when there was no baseball or training, because when you are putting in the work on the baseball diamond or in the gym, you don’t think about anything as it’s your ‘get away place’ from the real world," he said.

The pair head to Iowa in a fortnight and both are looking to make a name for themselves with training starting the day they arrive. Matthews has had a number of division one colleges watching his progress as well as Major League Baseball scouts. McKenzie will be hoping to emulate his fellow Aucklander’s success in his first year in Iowa.