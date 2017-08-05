ISPS Handa Chatham Cup and NZ Women's Knockout Cup results

Saturday, 5 August, 2017 - 19:42

Bay Olympic are the first team through to the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup semi-finals after they defeated Western Suburbs 2-1 this afternoon in Wellington.

The NRFL Premier Division team, who were runners-up in the Chatham Cup in 2010 when they lost the final 3-1 to Miramar Rangers, booked their place in the final four with a composed performance in perfect conditions at Endeavour Park. Wests dominated possession throughout, but the visitors were good enough on the counterattack to finish their chances and claim a memorable win.

Niklas Hindson opened the scoring in style in the 32nd minute when he hit a great volley past Wests’ goalkeeper Andrew Withers at his near post. The home team came into the match and were back on level terms toward the end of the first half when Elijah Just was brought down in the box. Owen Parker-Price finished the penalty kick and it remained 1-1 at the break.

The winner was rather untidy but Bay Olympic did not care. In the 57th minute Bay Olympic centre-back Julyan Collett was able to beat Withers when he gathered a long cross. It proved the defining moment.

Bay Olympic last reached the semi-finals in 2011 when they were beaten 1-0 by Wairarapa United and they will be keeping a close eye on the other three quarterfinals tomorrow.

Defending champions Birkenhead United will host NRFL Premier front-runners Onehunga Sports, Central United are at home at Kiwitea St as they take on Wairarapa United and down south Nelson Suburbs will look to upset Cashmere Technical.

Meanwhile in the NZ Women’s Knockout Cup, Dunedin Technical booked their place in the semi-finals for the first time. A goal from Kirsty Hayr in the 88th minute saw the home side overcome Coastal Spirit 3-2 after Chloe Jones had levelled the scores for Spirit only 10 minutes earlier.

The quarterfinal between Upper Hutt City and Palmerston North Marist turned out to be a marathon. Upper Hutt took the lead when Emma Main, who was a standout in New Zealand’s recent OFC U-19 Championship winning team, opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Torijan Lyne-Lewis levelled things up in the 39th minute and it took a goal from Lena De Ronde in extra time in the 105th minute to see the Capital side home.

There are two more quarterfinals to come tomorrow in the NZ Women’s Knockout Cup when Eastern Suburbs host Three Kings United and the feature match of the round, when Glenfield Rovers meet Forrest Hill Milford United in what is a repeat of last year’s final.

ISPS Handa Chatham Cup Quarterfinal Result:

Western Suburbs 1 (Owen Parker-Price - Pen 41’) Bay Olympic 2 (Niklas Hindson 32’, Julyan Collett 57’) HT 1-1

NZ Women’s Knockout Cup Quarterfinal Results:

Dunedin Technical 3 (Emily Morison 13’, Sophie Dijkstra 45+1’, Kirsty Hayr 88’) Coastal Spirit 2 (Mel Cameron 45’, Chloe Jones 78’) HT 2-1

Upper Hutt City 2 (Emma Main 13’, Lena De Ronde 105’) Palmerston North Marist 1 (Torijan Lyne-Lewis 39’) HT 1-1