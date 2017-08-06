Tahiti keep RWC 2019 dream alive

Sunday, 6 August, 2017 - 00:08

Tahiti defied a 43-place rankings gap and recorded their first-ever win against the Cook Islands to lift the Oceania Rugby Cup 2017 and keep their Rugby World Cup 2019 dreams alive.

The 13-9 victory in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, means Tahiti will now face the Asia Rugby Championship 2018 champion in a home and away play-off with the winner progressing to the four-team global repechage tournament that will determine the 20th and final qualifier for Japan 2019.

In World Rugby rankings terms, it was a massive upset with Tahiti sitting 43 places behind their hosts heading into the match. The victory will lift Tahiti three places to 88th - above the Bahamas, Cameroon and Swaziland - when the rankings update at 12 noon UK time on Monday. The Cook Islands will drop eight places to 56th.