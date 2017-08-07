Final qualifiers secure Auckland Darts Masters spots

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 09:07

Mark Cleaver, teenage debutant Darren Herewini and Rob Modra have secured places in the 2017 Auckland Darts Masters, presented by TAB and Burger King, after winning through the DPNZ Qualifiers at the Swanson RSA.

New Zealand's Cleaver, who previously competed in the PDC World Series of Darts event in Auckland in 2015, will make his second appearance on the big stage after winning Thursday's Qualifier One.

The 49-year-old plasterer from Stratford defeated James Bailey, Tahuna Irwin, Mike Day and Ben Robb to reach the final, where he defeated Australia's Modra 6-3.

Teenager Darren Herewini, a 16-year-old sprinkler technician from Porirua near Wellington, will make his TV debut in next week's tournament after he claimed success in Friday's Qualifier Two.

Herewini defeated Mike Keen, Casey Matthews, Tahuna Irwin and Clinton Bridge on his way to the final, where he saw off experienced Kiwi Koha Kokiri - who recently qualified for both the Unibet Melbourne Darts Masters and TABtouch Perth Darts Masters - with a 6-4 win.

Kokiri was also left disappointed in Saturday's final DPNZ Qualifier as he lost in a deciding leg in the final to Rob Modra, the 45-year-old from Adelaide.

Modra, who pushed Gary Anderson to a deciding leg in their first round tie in Auckland two years ago, whitewashed both Ben Robb and Vinnie Adams and defeated Haupai Puha and Landon Gardiner for the loss of two legs in each game before edging past Kokiri.

The trio complete the field of Oceanic Representatives for the third Auckland Darts Masters, alongside Australian duo Kyle Anderson and Corey Cadby and Kiwi trio Cody Harris, Rob Szabo and Warren Parry.

They will take on eight top PDC stars in Friday's Auckland Darts Masters first round, headlined by reigning champion Gary Anderson and the legendary 16-time World Champion Phil Taylor.

2015 Auckland Darts Masters finalist Raymond van Barneveld, former TV title winners Peter Wright, James Wade and Simon Whitlock and young talents Michael Smith and Daryl Gurney complete the eight PDC representatives in the three-day tournament.

The Auckland Darts Masters, presented by TAB and Burger King, will be held from August 11-13 at the Trusts Arena. For tickets, visit www.ticketek.co.nz.