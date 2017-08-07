New faces headline Silver Ferns squad

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 13:45

Netball New Zealand is pleased to announce the 2017/18 Silver Ferns Squad and Development Squad, as well as the teams to compete in the Netball Quad Series and Taini Jamison Trophy.

The 16-player Silver Ferns squad features three new faces including NZU21s shooter Monica Falkner, Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse midcourter Whitney Souness and Silvermoon Tactix defender Temalisi Fakahokotau who makes her return to the national programme after playing two Tests in 2014.

The squad has a combined total of 420 Test Caps, while the Development Squad features three players from the victorious NZU21 team, as well as the return of Ameliaranne Ekenasio following the birth of her first child.

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby says she was impressed with the performances at trials, particularly the young players coming through.

"This is a crucial time for us as we countdown to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April," Southby said.

"Our upcoming matches against Australia, South Africa and England will provide further opportunities for us to build combinations and expose players to the intensity of Test Match Netball.

"There is some exciting, young talent coming through and we’ve seen them stand up and consistently deliver under pressure in the ANZ Premiership and at Netball World Youth Cup. Now we’ll get the opportunity to test them on the international stage."

The Silver Ferns will open their international season in Brisbane on Saturday 26 August against South Africa’s SPAR Proteas in the Netball Quad Series.

2017/18 Silver Ferns Squad

Name - 2017 Team

Gina Crampton - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Kayla Cullen - Northern Stars

Temalisi Fakahokotau - Silvermoon Tactix

Monica Falkner - WBOP Magic

Shannon Francois - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Katrina Grant - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse

Kelly Jury - WBOP Magic

Phoenix Karaka - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse

Bailey Mes - SKYCITY Mystics

Grace Rasmussen - WBOP Magic

Te Paea Selby-Rickit - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Samantha Sinclair - WBOP Magic

Whitney Souness - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse

Maria Tutaia - SKYCITY Mystics

Jane Watson - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Maia Wilson - Northern Stars

Silver Ferns team - Netball Quad Series

Gina Crampton

Shannon Francois

Katrina Grant

Kelly Jury

Phoenix Karaka

Bailey Mes

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Samantha Sinclair

Whitney Souness (on debut)

Maria Tutaia

Jane Watson

Maia Wilson

Silver Ferns team - Taini Jamison Trophy

Kayla Cullen

Gina Crampton

Temalisi Fakahokotau

Monica Falkner (on debut)

Shannon Francois

Katrina Grant

Kelly Jury

Bailey Mes

Grace Rasmussen

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Maria Tutaia

Jane Watson

2017/18 Silver Ferns Development Squad

Name - 2017 Team/Zone

Ellie Bird - Silvermoon Tactix

Ameliaranne Ekenasio - Netball Central

Abby Erwood - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Jamie Hume - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Claire Kersten - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse

Tiana Metuarau - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse

Erikana Pedersen - Silvermoon Tactix

Storm Purvis - SKYCITY Mystics

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson - SKYCITY Mystics

Zoe Walker - Silvermoon Tactix