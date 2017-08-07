New faces headline Silver Ferns squad

|
Netball New Zealand is pleased to announce the 2017/18 Silver Ferns Squad and Development Squad, as well as the teams to compete in the Netball Quad Series and Taini Jamison Trophy.
The 16-player Silver Ferns squad features three new faces including NZU21s shooter Monica Falkner, Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse midcourter Whitney Souness and Silvermoon Tactix defender Temalisi Fakahokotau who makes her return to the national programme after playing two Tests in 2014.
The squad has a combined total of 420 Test Caps, while the Development Squad features three players from the victorious NZU21 team, as well as the return of Ameliaranne Ekenasio following the birth of her first child.
Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby says she was impressed with the performances at trials, particularly the young players coming through.
"This is a crucial time for us as we countdown to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April," Southby said.
"Our upcoming matches against Australia, South Africa and England will provide further opportunities for us to build combinations and expose players to the intensity of Test Match Netball.
"There is some exciting, young talent coming through and we’ve seen them stand up and consistently deliver under pressure in the ANZ Premiership and at Netball World Youth Cup. Now we’ll get the opportunity to test them on the international stage."
The Silver Ferns will open their international season in Brisbane on Saturday 26 August against South Africa’s SPAR Proteas in the Netball Quad Series.
2017/18 Silver Ferns Squad
Name - 2017 Team
Gina Crampton - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Kayla Cullen - Northern Stars
Temalisi Fakahokotau - Silvermoon Tactix
Monica Falkner - WBOP Magic
Shannon Francois - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Katrina Grant - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse
Kelly Jury - WBOP Magic
Phoenix Karaka - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse
Bailey Mes - SKYCITY Mystics
Grace Rasmussen - WBOP Magic
Te Paea Selby-Rickit - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Samantha Sinclair - WBOP Magic
Whitney Souness - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse
Maria Tutaia - SKYCITY Mystics
Jane Watson - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Maia Wilson - Northern Stars
Silver Ferns team - Netball Quad Series
Gina Crampton
Shannon Francois
Katrina Grant
Kelly Jury
Phoenix Karaka
Bailey Mes
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Samantha Sinclair
Whitney Souness (on debut)
Maria Tutaia
Jane Watson
Maia Wilson
Silver Ferns team - Taini Jamison Trophy
Kayla Cullen
Gina Crampton
Temalisi Fakahokotau
Monica Falkner (on debut)
Shannon Francois
Katrina Grant
Kelly Jury
Bailey Mes
Grace Rasmussen
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Maria Tutaia
Jane Watson
2017/18 Silver Ferns Development Squad
Name - 2017 Team/Zone
Ellie Bird - Silvermoon Tactix
Ameliaranne Ekenasio - Netball Central
Abby Erwood - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Jamie Hume - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Claire Kersten - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse
Tiana Metuarau - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse
Erikana Pedersen - Silvermoon Tactix
Storm Purvis - SKYCITY Mystics
Michaela Sokolich-Beatson - SKYCITY Mystics
Zoe Walker - Silvermoon Tactix
