New Coaches at CD Cricket relishing the opportunity to make a difference

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 14:21

With the start of the cricket season fast approaching, CD Cricket has announced the appointment of Aldin Smith and Jamie Watkins as coaches of the CD Provincial A’s and the Central Hinds respectively.

Smith, who leaves his position as Nelson Cricket Head Coach, will move to Napier to take up the position of Coach: Performance and Talent ID, and will form an integral part of the High-Performance Unit. Along with the task of being head coach for the Provincial A’s, Aldin will also be responsible for driving coach development throughout the CD Cricket region, as well as setting up a Talent ID network.

"I was thrilled when I received the call informing me that I was the person that got the role. I am so humbled that Central Districts Cricket Association has put their faith in me, to drive an area which is so important to CD Cricket given the geographical area we cover," commented Smith.

"There is a lot of young exciting talent within the Central Districts region and being able to work with the caliber of players that I will be, is an exciting prospect that I look forward to. I have the privilege to live my passion on a daily basis," added Smith.

"We are pleased to have a coach of Aldin’s experience joining the team. He steps into a new, and very important role, and success in this area will mean success both up and down the player and coaching pathways at CD Cricket", commented Chief Executive Pete de Wet.

The Central Hinds also have a new coach, with Jamie Watkins appointed initially on a two-year contract. Jamie comes with a wealth of coaching experience, and takes over a young but extremely talented Hinds Team. Jamie will continue to work for Taranaki Cricket.

Jamie has been coaching CD representative teams for more than a decade, and coached the Taranaki Womens Team. His most recent assignment for CD was as head coach of the Provincial A team.

"I am very appreciative for the opportunity to coach the Hinds and excited by the prospect of working with a young squad who are motivated to take the team to a higher level over the next few years," said Watkins.

"I have had an affiliation with the Womens game over a number years supporting and following my Wife during her international and domestic career as well as coaching at school and district level in Taranaki, and am looking forward to continued involvement through this appointment at what is a very exciting time for Womens Cricket in New Zealand" added Watkins

"Jamie is an extremely talented coach, and we expect him to achieve success working with our young Central Hinds team. We believe he has what it takes to make our Hinds team successful, and I am looking forward to seeing how the team progresses under his guidance", said de Wet.

Both coaches will begin the task of planning for the upcoming season.