Young trio signed for Northern Stars

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 10:56

The Northern Stars have confirmed three more players on their roster for the 2018 ANZ Premiership.

Young Silver Fern Maia Wilson is back for 2018 along with mid-courter Fa’amu Ioane and defender Holly Fowler who returns to the Auckland-based side after recovering from injury.

Stars coach Kiri Wills said it was fantastic to build on Grace Rasmussen’s signing and with these three young guns back on board there are exciting times ahead for next year.

"I’m delighted to see the squad start to take shape with Maia, Holly and Fa’amu joining Grace on court for the Stars," she said.

"Maia brings that height and strength at the back and having just played an integral part in the NZ U21 World Youth Cup, her presence and composure will be vital to our performance. She has shown real growth in her play and what can she bring in 2018 is going to be really exciting"

"Fa’amu Ioane made such an impact for the Stars in the second half of the ANZ Premiership and carried that through to the World Youth Cup where she was an integral part of the squad."

Ioane switched from centre to wing defence this season and made an impact in her defensive role. She was also a member of the New Zealand under-21 team which won gold at the World Youth Cup in Botswana last month.

Holly Fowler, who missed the inaugural ANZ Premiership after injuring her anterior cruciate ligament to her left knee during pre-season play, has been itching to be a part of the premiership after missing this year because of injury.

"She has worked incredibly hard on recovering from her knee injury and will be a player to watch out for next season."

The young defender had a season with the Mystics before making the move to the Stars when she was recognised at the New Zealand Netball awards where she was named Aspiring Silver Fern in 2016

The ANZ Premiership enjoyed its debut season this year and returns in May, 2018.