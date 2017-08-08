White Fern representative joins Cricket Wellington

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 15:46

Cricket Wellington are pleased to announce the appointment of WHITE FERN and Wellington Blaze representative, Liz Perry, to the position of Special Projects Manager.

Another former-WHITE FERN, Justine Dunce, will also be part of the Cricket Wellington team this season. Familiar to many within the community through her role as Upper Hutt Female Cricket Development Officer, Dunce has taken up the role of Finance Assistant.

The duo join former-Ireland international and Perry’s Blaze colleague, Eimear Richardson, at Cricket Wellington with the Association taking a lead on developing opportunities for female involvement in the game, across all aspects.

Dunce and Perry’s appointments are fixed-term to assist Cricket Wellington through a busy season.

With Wellington hosting more days of international cricket than any other city this summer, Cricket Wellington CEO, Cam Mitchell, is looking forward to the pair’s contribution to an exciting summer:

"The fact that Liz and Justine know the sport so well, both as participants and administrators, will help them hit the ground running as we approach the summer.

They are well-known to the cricket community and their expertise will be extremely beneficial in assisting us to deliver our objective of outstanding cricket experiences for the people of Wellington."

A dual international in hockey and cricket, Perry is the epitome of the modern cricketer: mixing sporting success with a clear pathway through academic achievements and career development. After completing her Masters degree, Perry’s CV includes being Auckland Hockey’s Community Hockey Manager.

Perry comes to Cricket Wellington from Global Elite Sports, where she led the New Zealand office. Taking on the role of Special Projects Manager, which has a diverse focus from strategy and sponsorship to marketing and culture, allows her to continue advancing her career and her passion:

"I’ve been involved in cricket at the elite level for 15 years now and I’ve worked hard to fit that passion around my studies and work. For me, this role at Cricket Wellington is the perfect synergy of those elements - continuing my career development while working in, and continuing to play, the sport I am most passionate about."