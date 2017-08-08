Pt Chevalier remain at the top - Auckland's semi-finalists confirmed

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 18:28

The Pt Chevalier Pirates remain at the top of the table after taking down fourth-seeds Howick 32-16 in Round 17 of the SAS Fox Memorial on Saturday.

After a heart breaking draw against Glenora in Round 16 - losing the chance to secure the Konica Minolta Roope Rooster for the 2017 season - Pt Chevalier player/coach Dylan Moses said it was a loss that came with lessons.

"It's good to bounce back from last week's draw (Round 16 v Glenora)," he said.

"We had that game in the bag [and] we should have closed it down… it was good to see the boys dig deep - especially in the last 10 minutes of today's game."

"Howick's a quality side, they're not in the top four for nothing. We knew if they got up in the second half their crowd would bring them home… we managed to stop that early in the second half and get the two points for ourselves."

With only one week to go and a two-point lead in the competition, Moses says there's still improvements to be made.

"We need to be improving week in and week out. The games are only going to get tougher, so we need to keep building and bring the right attitude to both our trainings and games."

Pt Chevalier (1st), Glenora (2nd), Mt Albert (3rd) and Howick (4th) have all secured a spot in this year's semi-finals, but the order in which they finish - following this weekend's games - will determine who they play the week following.

It's do or die for the Mangere East Hawks who must win their game against Marist this Saturday if they have any chance of staying in the Fox Memorial Premiership next year.

Following their loss to Te Atatu in Round 16, Mangere East are now in the firing line of being relegated to the Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup division. Sitting one point behind the Roosters, the Hawks will need to win their match and await results from the Te Atatu v Glenora game this weekend to settle their future in the competition.

For Te Atatu, a win against the Bears will secure their spot in the Fox Memorial competition, but a loss coupled with a Mangere East victory will see them relegated in 2018.

The Marist v Mangere East game will be streamed live online this Saturday August 12 at www.aucklandleague.co.nz from 2pm (2.30pm kick-off).

Otahuhu (1st), Bay Roskill (2nd), Otara (3rd) and Ponsonby (4th) have all secured a spot in this year's Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup Premiership play-offs. Results from this weekend's games will again determine where they are placed in the top four and who they go up against in the minor semi-finals.

East Coast Bays, Waitemata, Manukau and Hibiscus Coast will play for the Sharman Cup Plate with the first round of semi's being played this Saturday (2.30pm kick-off).

ARL results for Saturday August 5

SAS Fox Memorial: Round 17

Mt Albert 32 Te Atatu 22

Richmond 24 Glenora 36

Marist 34 Papakura 12

Howick 16 Pt Chevalier 32

Mangere East 6 Northcote 42

Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup Premiership: Round 13

Otahuhu 110 Ellerslie 12

Bay Roskill 36 Otara 22

Manurewa 112 Papatoetoe 0

Ponsonby 62 New Lynn 16

Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup Plate: Round 13

East Coast Bays 34 Waitemata 24

Manukau 24 Hibiscus Coast 36

Pakuranga bye

ARL fixtures for Saturday August 12

SAS Fox Memorial: Round 18

Northcote v Mt Albert @ Birkenhead War Memorial 2.30pm

Te Atatu v Glenora @ Jack Colvin Park 2.30pm

Marist v Mangere East @ Murray Halberg Park 2.30pm

Papakura v Howick @ Prince Edward Park 2.30pm

Pt Chevalier v Richmond @ Unitec Sports Field 2.30pm

Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup Premiership: Round 14

Ellerslie v Bay Roskill @ Ellerslie Domain 2.30pm

Papatoetoe v Ponsonby @ Kohuora Park 2.30pm

New Lynn v Otahuhu @ Lawson Park 2.30pm

Manurewa v Otara @ Mountfort Park 2.30pm

Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup Plate: Semi-finals

East Coast Bays v Waitemata (1 v 2) @ Freyberg Park 2.30pm

Manukau v Hibiscus Coast (3 v 4) @ Moyle Park 2.30pm