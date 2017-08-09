ARL Junior Grand Finals underway this weekend

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 13:58

The Auckland Rugby League junior grand finals will be played this Saturday August 12 in a quintuple-header at Mt Smart Stadium #2.

Rugby league fans can catch all the action from 10am with entry for kids under 16 just $2 and adults $8 (gates open at 9.30am).

All five games will also be streamed live online from the Auckland Rugby League website with Dale Husband, Lewin Husband and Rusty Matua joining the commentary team.

The Glenora Thunder Bears open the day taking on the Manurewa Marlin Force in the under 13s championship grand final (10am kick-off).

Another two Manurewa sides go head-to-head to claim the under 15s championship title.

Pakuranga and Howick represent the east Auckland clubs when they play Marist (under 14 championship) and Hibiscus Coast (under 14-15 restricted), while Bay Roskill and Mt Albert close the day in the under 16-17 restricted grand final.

ARL general manager Greg Whaiapu says it's going to be a great day of junior footy.

"Finals footy is always exciting," said Whaiapu.

"We've got five games being played on the day and it will be great to see the different grades battle it out for their respective titles."

"Live streaming will also be made available on the ARL website for family and friends that can't make it on the day."

KEY INFORMATION

What: ARL junior grand finals

When: Saturday August 12, 2017

Time: 10am - 5pm (Gates open at 9.30am)

Where: Mt Smart Stadium #2 (via O'rorke Road), Auckland

Cost: Adults $8 Children $2 (16 and under - student ID required)

Live stream from: http://www.aucklandleague.co.nz

GAME DETAILS

10.00am - U/13 Championship Glenora Thunder Bears v Manurewa Marlin Force

11.15am - U/14 Championship Pakuranga Kingz v Marist

12.30pm - U/14-15 Restricted Hibiscus Coast Gold v Howick

1.55pm - U/15 Championship Manurewa All Stars v Manurewa Sharks

3.20pm - U/16-17 Restricted Bay Roskill v Mt Albert