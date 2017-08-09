Kiwis Abroad: Kiwis back into action in England

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 19:36

The focus of many football followers all over the world has now returned to the English game and several Kiwis were in the thick of the action as the new season kicked off.

While the Premier League does not begin until this weekend, all of the lower leagues are now underway and Chris Wood has wasted no time in looking to repeat his heroics of last season, which saw him finish as the golden boot winner in the second-tier Championship. Despite a summer linking him with several other clubs, Wood has remained with Leeds United and new manager Thomas Christiansen will be delighted he is still at Elland Road. The 25-year-old helped Leeds get off to a winning start by heading in a first-half goal in a 3-2 win at Bolton Wanderers. As well as opening his own account, Wood turned provider with an assist for Kalvin Phillips’ second strike as Christiansen’s reign began with a win. It was also a triumphant start for Tommy Smith’s Ipswich Town, for whom he played 90 minutes in a 1-0 home win over Birmingham City in front of over 18,000 fans. Meanwhile, Winston Reid’s long-awaited comeback did not begin in ideal fashion when he skippered West Ham United in a pre-season game in Germany against Altona FC but was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for dissent. Just a few days later, the All Whites captain celebrated his seventh anniversary as a Hammer - he has now played nearly 180 games for the East London club and scored nine goals.

Away from the high-profile leagues in Britain, Rory Fallon was not involved in Torquay United’s season opener in the National League - a scoreless stalemate against Tranmere Rovers - but made his official debut a few days later by coming off the bench in the 81st minute of a 3-2 loss at Aldershot. Max Crocombe joined Fallon in making his first appearance for a new club in a proper league match but it likewise ended in disappointment as Salford City fell to a 2-0 defeat to Darlington in the National League North. The goalkeeper, who was a member of the All Whites squad at the 2016 OFC Nations Cup, did not have to wait much longer to taste success in his new colours though, keeping a clean sheet as Salford beat Chorley 1-0 on Tuesday. In the League of Ireland Premier League, Henry Cameron came up against defending champions Dundalk and played just over an hour for Limerick but couldn’t prevent a 3-0 loss. In Wales, defending champions The New Saints are warming up for the Welsh Premier League with a series of games against top English clubs and their Kiwi striker scored in one of these, Greg Draper getting on the end of a cross from the left in a 5-1 loss to the Wolverhampton Wanderers U-23s. In the women’s game, Laura Merrin will have a new team to play for when the Northern Division of the FA Women’s Premier League kicks off later this month after signing for Fylde Ladies. The former New Zealand age-group international has been without a club since the end of last year after leaving Everton, for whom four-cap Football Fern Olivia Chance now stars.

Across the Atlantic, the United States has been undergoing a mini invasion by Kiwis and the biggest impact among the newcomers has been made by Michael Boxall. The All Whites defender signed for Minnesota United on the back of his impressive displays at the FIFA Confederations Cup and has quickly become a mainstay for his new side. ‘The Loons’ are fresh to the Major League Soccer (MLS) fold after joining this year as an expansion franchise and are currently 10th in the 11-team Western Conference. Boxall’s task is to shore up the league’s worst defensive record but he couldn’t manage to do so in a 4-0 loss to Seattle Sounders, for whom former English Premier League star Clint Dempsey was pulling the strings and scored twice. The silver lining for Minnesota was that nearly 23,000 fans packed into TCF Bank Stadium for the clash, highlighting the hunger for MLS action among the locals. Prior to Boxall’s arrival, the only other New Zealander starring each week in the MLS was Jake Gleeson and he is continuing to do so for the Portland Timbers. The goalkeeper was in good form again in a 3-1 win over LA Galaxy, the best of his saves being a low dive at his near post to keep out a volley. Fellow Portland player Bill Tuiloma is yet to be involved with a first-team game since signing a few weeks ago but has been making his presence felt for the club’s second-string side in the United Soccer League (USL). The Timbers fell to a 4-1 defeat in that competition to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks but Tuiloma nearly got on the scoresheet late on when his dipping free kick from 35 yards out forced a good save.

Stefan Marinovic is also still waiting to make his MLS debut due to the excellent showings of current Vancouver Whitecaps number one David Ousted but has been a regular feature as reserve goalkeeper on the bench, including in a 2-2 draw on the road to Colorado Rapids over the weekend. Myer Bevan has seen more action for the club’s second side in the USL and has made quite an impact, scoring his second goal on the same day he was called up to the full All Whites squad for the first time. The striker was joined in the starting line-up by fellow Kiwis Deklan Wynne and Francis De Vries in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Rio Grande Valley and found the net early in the second half, showing both strength and skill to win possession for his team and then expertly dispatch a through ball. The Kiwi contingent all played 90 minutes again a few days later but finished on the losing side this time with a 1-0 defeat at Sacramento Republic. Elsewhere in the USL, James Musa’s Swope Park Rangers drew nil-all with Saint Louis but the one-cap All White almost scored against his old club with a well-struck shot from distance. In the North American Soccer League (NASL), Craig Henderson and his Indy Eleven team mates were left empty-handed after a 3-1 loss to FC Edmonton with the midfielder seeing only 13 minutes of action as a late substitute. There could soon be another addition to the professional ranks in America with young defender Cory Brown - a member of the New Zealand squad at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup - in contention for college soccer’s most prestigious award, the MAC Hermann Trophy. Brown put himself in line for the gong with his outstanding exploits for Xavier University, which was also attended by Tasman United player Alex Ridsdale.

In the women’s game in America, Rosie White has been enjoying a spell in the spotlight after scoring two stunning goals in the Boston Breakers’ 2-2 draw with FC Kansas City. Both were worthy of wider recognition but only one could earn a place among the nominees for the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Goal of the Week competition. That honour went to White’s first strike, a left-foot thunderbolt from well outside the area that crashed in off the post. The Football Fern then showed she is just as good with her right foot, receiving a corner on the edge of the area and dinking a delicate chip over the goalkeeper. White became the first Breaker since the middle of 2014 to score two goals in a game and international team mate Katie Bowen witnessed the feat first hand from her berth in the Kansas midfield. Two Ferns also came up against each other elsewhere in the NWSL as Abby Erceg captained North Carolina Courage to a 1-0 win over Rebekah Stott’s Seattle Reign, both defenders playing the entirety of the match. The Courage now have a one-point lead and a game in hand at the top of the table while the Reign are six points back in fourth.

Catching the eye in Europe was Ryan Thomas, who challenged White for the best goal to be scored by an overseas-based New Zealander this week with a scintillating strike for PEC Zwolle in a pre-season game against SC Cambuur. The midfielder picked the ball up several metres outside the penalty box and unleashed an unstoppable drive into the top corner to put Zwolle on their way to a 4-0 win. Closer to home in Australia, Kosta Barbarouses was on fire on his return to the Melbourne Victory, scoring a second-half hat-trick in his first appearance of the pre-season as his side accounted for Bentleigh Greens 5-0. Fellow All Whites striker Shane Smeltz meanwhile is set for an extended stay in Indonesia at Borneo FC after the club announced it intends to keep the veteran goal-grabber and marquee signing on board for the rest of the Liga 1 season.