Al Basti Equiworld gift Dubai World Cup experience

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 08:10

Al Basti Equiworld will gift a trip for two to the 2018 Dubai World Cup at the New Zealand Thoroughbred Horse of the Year Awards, held in The Great Room at The Langham Hotel in Auckland, on September 10.

Everyone who purchases a ticket to the New Zealand Thoroughbred Horse of the Year awards is in the draw to win the Al Basti Equiworld VIP Experience with the winner to be drawn on the night.

The Al Basti Equiworld VIP Experience for two includes return Emirates Business Class flights departing from Auckland direct to Dubai, Airport pick up and transfer to the 5-Star Meydan Hotel for six nights, tickets to the Dubai World Cup barrier draw, tickets to Breakfast with the Stars, tickets to the Gala Reception and hospitality in the Al Basti Equiworld private box overlooking Meydan Racecourse on Dubai World Cup Night.

"The atmosphere at Meydan on Dubai World Cup Night is unparalleled anywhere in the world," said Al Basti Equiworld’s owner and founder Mr Malih Al Basti. "We are looking forward to welcoming our special guests from New Zealand for what I am sure will be an unforgettable experience."

Created through the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai World Cup race meeting is the world’s richest with total prizemoney of US$30 million. The meeting features six Group One races and three Group Two races, with the US$10 million Gr.1 Dubai World Cup the pinnacle event.

The 2018 edition of the Dubai World Cup takes place on Saturday March 31.

Tickets for the New Zealand Thoroughbred Horse of the Year Awards are on sale now. For further information about the Awards and to purchase tickets online visit nzracing.co.nz/awards.